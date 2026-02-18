Maria shares her journey from Nigeria to a teaching job in the US through an exchange program

Maria, a former fairly paid teacher in Nigeria to a well-paid one in the United States, has narrated her story of how she left the West African country through a teacher exchange programme to the American nation and how other Nigerians can do the same.

She explained that different processes are involved, depending on the agency, stating that some agencies will require IELTS, while others will not ask. According to her, she had to do a credential evaluation, and most people do that through the World Education Services (WES). She narrated that she applied through an organisation called SpanTran because of the discount arrangement of her agency.

After that, she had two audio interviews, and then she was asked about her years of experience. She noted that at least two years of work experience is needed to qualify. Once the first round was passed, the agency sent her CV to different schools seeking teachers' service. The schools will then review the credentials and may request an interview with the applicant. In her own case, she had two interviews with the school that employed her.

Following the interview, the school contacted the agency and informed them of their interest in her. She added that anyone interested in exploring the relocation route should have it in mind that some agencies offer free employment assistance, but her own was not one of them.

Nigerian-US teacher pays a yearly fee

In fact, according to her in the Zikoko report, her agency required her to pay a yearly fee until the end of her contract, and the deal was five years. Once she was given an employment offer, she was sent a DS-2019 form, which was needed to apply for her visa. However, the employment letter did not guarantee a visa; one can still be denied a visa, according to her. She recalled that her visa was once denied, but was approved on her second attempt. That was the process, step-by-step.

She explained that she took the IELTS exam for ₦185,000 at the time. She narrated that her credential evaluation with WES, which was around $200 during the period. She recalled that her agency used another organisation, which offered a discount; thus, she paid $100. She noted that her agency fees ranged from $2000 to $4,000.

She explained that the visa costs $185. Others included the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) fee, which was around $220. The SEVIS is a license for teachers in the United States. She explained that the flight fees vary and recommended that the applicant secure accommodation before leaving for the US.

