A Nigerian corps member's daring stunt at a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp has taken social media by storm.

The young lady, who was part of the cultural dance crew, left everyone stunned when she threw a front flip while performing on stage.

Corps member performs stunt at NYSC camp

In a video shared by @GFD on TikTok, the corps member showed her agility and skill, as she flipped forward with ease while the crowd cheered her on.

Representing Plateau state at the cultural carnival, she seemed to have taken everyone by surprise, including herself.

In the caption accompanying the clip, she expressed her own amazement at her feat, saying she didn't even know how she managed to pull it off.

In her words:

"What made me popular in NYSC camp. Cultural carnival representing Plateau state. I don't even know how I did that."

Reactions as corps member throws back clip

Her energy and talent captured the attention of viewers on TikTok who were quick to shower her with praise and admiration.

@majesticpunchelee said:

"I acted the lagos agbero boy representing my platoon in drama night till I left the camp na lagos agbero boy the soldiers dey call me."

@trezy khute said:

"My opponent i have been deceived i thought she was quite from her facial look. Are you sure you are the one."

@BRAIDER-IN-OGOJA said:

"Nysc will unleash potentials you didn't know you had. It happened to me too."

@dope chef said:

"I was popular because I was the best table tennis player at taraba camp 2022."

@OlamideMHR reacted:

"NYSC camp will bring out hidden talents you didn’t you have."

@CarPainter.Mastapiece said:

"The overall parade commander was removed and I was installed after the inter-platoon parade competition."

@ayebaimistyle commented:

"Like ehn NYSC will make you discover talent. The only time I have cut and sewed a short was in camp."

@unique:OBS.

na OBS them dey call me for camp inciuding the soilders.I come still get better PPA. Thank u NYSC. Thank u Karaye Camp."

@Pinkybarbie92 added:

"I was known for putting on dark shades and always sitting on a white chair during parade cause I just had a miscarriage and NYSC sent me to Zamfara from Lagos, my Dr got angry and wrote a doctors report telling them not to stress his patient and that they should send me back to Lagos Asap. I ended up staying in camp just one week, mind you my relocation was signed 2days after registration but the distance from Zamfara to Abuja airport was nothing to write home about."

