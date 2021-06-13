A video has captured corp members doing cool dance moves including legwork as they are being taught by a trainer

In the hilarious video, the corp members formed a long stretch of line as they moved their bodies in rhythm with the song in the background

The video has received mixed reactions with sharing interesting experiences they had while in orientation camps

An emerging video from one of the NYSC orientation camps in Nigerian has sparked funny reactions on social media.

In the clip shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the corp members in an unidentified camp were being taught dance moves and legwork during a morning exercise.

The corp members tried to follow the trainer as they danced in rhythm with the song being played in the background.

Nigerians recount their experiences in NYSC camps

Reacting to the clip, many recounted their experiences in camp. Others simply wrote funny comments.

@dumebiblog wrote:

"In Imo camp , after this early morning exercise they will now give you bread, erosion tea and boiled egg."

@ibsan_ said:

"Why be say na only kaima camp dey always make wave for wrong things ."

@mzz_tessie commented:

"Wait so na like so e dey really be for camp? no war training."

