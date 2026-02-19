A Nigerian lady got many people emotional as she burst into tears after something sad happened to her

She explained what happened to her generator, which she had placed inside the apartment she lives in

The young lady also mentioned the date she bought the generator and how she struggled to raise money for it

A Nigerian lady couldn't stop crying after something tragic happened to the new generator she bought just days after purchase.

In her video, she mentioned that she initially rented the apartment she stays in because she felt it was safe.

Nigerian lady shares sad story

@orishafunto is seen in the video explaining that she just got the generator on February 4, not because she is financially strong enough to buy it, but because she needed it.

Just days after she bought it and kept it where it was meant to be, she explained that it had been stolen from the compound.

She said in the TikTok video:

"Look at the big house I live in. I came to live here because I want security, someone came in and took the generator I bought with my sweat."

"It's not like I didn't monitor the generator, I did, but they took it from here."

"I got the generator on February 4."

The video she shared also contains a description which reads:

"I can’t even breathe well, I am already losing it at this point."

"Imagine, we're paying for security. This country is not safe again. I am so drained and depressed. I don't deserve this at all."

Her video got the attention of many people who took to the comment page to console her.

Reactions as lady speaks about her generator

adewale adegoroye said

"Hello Sister stop crying. Just went to police station park everybody your cop."

KNIGHT KENNEL added:

"Buy small solar generator and two pannels and have small peace it’s cheaper than the gen at this point self."

Adedoyin said:

"Na inside sitting room I Dey keep my gen I get space outside in front of my apartment but I prefer inside so I will be able to sleep with peace."

Scentcity || Lagos vendor wrote:

"Solar power tank and panel is the new update to avoid something like this.sorry sis."

Anike Banks explained:

"If this house is at oreyo, Omoh I thank God I didn't rent the available apartment then. How can all the neighbors generator be at the window of my apartment. It is well so sorry abt this."

bolarinwa temitope added:

"Sorry may God cover your loss that’s the reason I can’t buy generator I prefer solar inverter cus I hate noise and stress."

healthynwlthynaijalfstyl shared:

"Peace & light sis,pls stay calm,God is on ur side,just believe& trust him👌….wish I can hug u right now."

messicoded2 wrote:

"it once happen to me..Na the second week i moved to d apartment den carry d Gen...Sorry sis."

TREASURE FOOTWEAR AND MORE said:

"Haaaaa omo some people are wicked God will restore your lost amen 🙏."

Watch the video below:

