A Nigerian lady who turned to solar for 24./7 electricity has shared a video of herself enjoying it, with her air conditioner and fridge on

She gave two reasons why she switched to solar and happily described the move as money well spent, while also stating how much it cost her

Her video sparked interest among many netizens, who wanted to know what was involved if they wanted to replicate it at home

A lady, known on TikTok as @softqueen_official, has sparked netizens' interest after releasing a video in which she was filmed using solar to power her air conditioner, while under a duvet.

According to the lady, her solar setup powers both her air conditioner and her fridge.

Source: TikTok

She expressed joy in going solar, noting that she is living comfortably despite no power supply.

She stressed the importance of having money as a lady, saying it saves one from many things. Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"No light and I am enjoying my solar.

"Just have money as a lady.

"It will save you from a lot."

In the comment section, she revealed that it cost her N3.8 million for her solar setup.

Why lady installed solar at home

In another video, the lady opened up about why she installed solar at home.

While noting that her house receives a power supply for eight to 10 hours daily, which could be up to 15 hours sometimes, she said it was not enough and desired it to be 24/7.

Also, she hated generator noise, which she claimed affects her mentally, leaving her with only solar as an alternative source of power.

She described the move as money well spent.

"We normally have light like eight to 10 hours a day, even sometimes 15 hours a day because I am using airport light.

"But I wanted something that is 24 hours, like it should be 24/7. And you see generator noise, if you are close to me, you will know that noise really affects me mentally.

"So, that's why I got the solar. I love it. It is called money well spent."

Source: TikTok

People react to lady's solar use

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's solar below:

Sweetchees💅 said:

"The best thing I did for myself last year. I just dey happy."

p4Clothing said:

"I need this solar badly for my business God dey him go run am."

mamabtc01 said:

"I tell you my dear, it’s been long I witnessed darkness both house and shop."

ynw BEijing🌵 said:

"Congrats. Na update wen nobody de give. Imagine 24 7 light for 3 years now."

ruthphilia said:

"Congratulations sis... this is another kind of happiness."

Thatbrownghurl said:

"Whoa, it carried your Ac? Wow.. Let me see the setup, please."

ife girl said:

"Since I buy my own, people don turn my house to phone charging center, and am tired, early morning sun never come out Dem don carry phone come."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who switched to solar in December 2025 had shared her experience on social media.

She said that she decided to go solar after going for months, from July to November, without light in her estate because of a faulty transformer and after spending N800k on fuel. She was fed up with spending money on fuel, with no hope of a power supply in sight.

The lady said she contacted her friend in the solar business for years, and after he took note of the appliances she has, he provided her with an invoice based on the load. She paid an undisclosed amount for the solar and inverter system installation, and since December 6, 2025, she hasn't been in darkness.

Source: Legit.ng