A Caribbean woman has taken to social media to express her joy after discovering a new way to carry her baby

In a now-viral video, she strapped her baby to her back using a wrapper, the African way, and shared how comfortable it was

In her post, she playfully joked that African mothers should've informed her earlier about the benefits of this method

A lady from the Caribbean has gone viral online after sharing her discovery of a traditional African method of carrying babies.

She was thrilled to have stumbled upon this method recently, which has brought her and her baby great comfort.

Carribean mother straps her baby to her back the African way. Photo credit: @TheYoniSecret/TikTok.

Carribbean mother backs her baby

The mother, @TheYoniSecret on TikTok, expressed her surprise and satisfaction in a video that has gone viral.

She had been struggling to find a convenient way to carry her baby, but everything changed when she tried the African-style wrapping method.

Her baby seemed to love it, and she found it incredibly practical and beneficial. In her post, she joked that African mothers were keeping a secret from their Caribbean counterparts.

She was amazed that she hadn't known about this method earlier and playfully scolded African mothers for not sharing this gem of information sooner.

According to her, this method had allowed her to be more productive at home while keeping her baby happy and secure.

Carribean mother rejoices after backing her baby comfortably. Photo credit: @TheYoniSecret/TikTok.

In her words:

"OMG I'm so pissed off at you Africans because why didn't y'all tell us Carribbean sisters that this is the best way to hold your baby? Like why are yall gatekeeping this my baby lovesssss being on my back, and I get to do so much more at home."

Reactions as Carribbean mother backs baby

Many viewers on TikTok reacted positively to her video, praising the practicality of the African-style baby wrapping.

@Nelz said:

"In my defence, I didnt think there was any other way."

@Andrew Capone said:

"When she’s not sleeping, you can free her hands so she can move them freely and play. It helps keep her happy and comfortable."

@MAMA T reacted:

"Dubai mall 2022 got everyone making video of me what have you all been doing all these time ??"

@Nkanyiso Mchunu said:

"We tried for the longest time. The Western media told the world we are only carrying our babies that way because we cannot afford their baby strap."

@Olivia said:

"Sometimes when my nephew wants to be carried(he's one btw), he gets the wrapper himself and points at my back."

@angellara1003 said:

"My sista u go clean, shop, tick tock while that baby sits snuggly in your back. We been doing it for generations. We practice with dolls while we still babies too"

Lady backs baby to UK market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian backed her baby to the market, and an oyinbo woman gave her money like an African would do to a new mum.

The mother said the oyinbo woman praised her for backing her baby, adding that she also once did it.

