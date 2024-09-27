A lady has become an online sensation after a video of herself servicing her generator went viral on TikTok

According to her, her mechanic charged her N5,000 for servicing, and she decided to do it herself, to the amazement of many

Viewers took to the comment section to react to the video, hailing her for her impressive skills in servicing the generator

A beautiful lady was filmed servicing her generator in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, the lady revealed that she had to carry out the task because the mechanic charged her N5,000 for servicing.

Beautiful lady services generator after mechanic charges N5k. Photo: @ohh,its_nymph

Source: TikTok

The lady noted that she could not pay such an amount to service her generator, so she decided to do it herself

She shared the video on her TikTok page, @ohh.its_nymph, as she serviced the generator.

In the caption, she added that she had to call her friend, who was an engineer, to put her through via phone call.

She said,

"Thankfully, I have an engineer friend that put me through via phone call. Nigeria is too hard to pay that kind of money for servicing."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady services generator

@aboki_cleans said:

"A tip when you want to change your oil when you want to pour it, stop tilting your gen you’re destroying your pistle and rings, oil goes in the silencer rather get funnel or something that will fit in."

@Mr Teē said:

"That’s not serving that’s oil change. But kudos u did it right a lot of people can’t do that."

@hoptymistic22 said:

"No worry one dey go come the gen no go start na that day you go see him comeback,"

@Aburo CR7 said:

"Fine girl do you know you can ask me who goes me and I will be trembling."

@Calisto_yrn said:

"Omo you be green flag."

@Black said:

"Now that’s a WIFE."

Landlord taps light from lady's generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said her big sister relocated to Lagos state and bought a new generator for her apartment.

She said the generator was big enough to power many things in her apartment, including her airconditioner.

However, she discovered that her landlord and one neighbour secretly tapped light from the generator into their rooms.

