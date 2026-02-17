A journalist has made a statement ahead of FIFA’s decision on the World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo

He took to his social media page to speak his mind and share unusual statements ahead of FIFA’s judgment

He mentioned what his source told him about the case involving DR Congo days after the World Cup playoffs

Ahead of FIFA’s decision on the World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo, a journalist shared what his source told him regarding the ruling.

The individual took to his page to react to a statement and revealed what he had heard from his source.

Man insists Nigeria's petition is valid in 2026 World Cup eligibility dispute.

Journalist talks about 2026 World Cup

Before his statement, a media user, @TheKayodeBadmus, had spoken about the petition filed by Nigeria against DR Congo.

He said the petition filed by Nigeria is a valid one, noting that FIFA might have rejected it if it were not. He added that it is a legitimate case.

The user @TheKayodeBadmus had posted this online.

"Everybody knows what DR Congo did. They might scale through, but the petition was valid. If it was a frivolous request, I am certain FIFA wouldn’t just throw it out—they would have penalised the NFF. But everyone knows it’s a valid protest, irrespective of the outcome."

After coming across the post, the journalist @QualityQuadry, explained that his source had given him feedback about the case filed against DR Congo by Nigeria. According to his source, it is a lost case for Nigeria as they're likely not to play in the World Cup.

Man speaks ahead of FIFA decision on 2026 World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo.

His statement:

"Thank you, brother. People never believed we had a case until I started talking about it. The source that was giving me info told me yesterday that it’s now a lost case. I’m fulfilled because our petition was valid, and I never regretted being so optimistic that we would win the case."

He added in another post:

"He said we should forget about it."

As he shared this, several individuals who came across his post reacted to it in the comments section.

Reactions as man speaks about FIFA

@emmoli26 wrote:

"It was a lost case from the beginning though we should have won Dr Congo, because in the end they won’t qualify for the World Cup."

@minny1121 said:

"You don't have a source . The same source that told you there was a case ? You are confusing yourself. Just know how to manage privileged information."

@DareDamilareanu wrote:

"You and NFF dragged Nigeria into this... We lost on the pitch, if the case didn't make sense then leave it. You are dragging a country for choosing how to give their citizen passport. Wetin koncern u."

@Aso_oluseye shared:

"How can it be a lost case? I am interested in the reasons. I am sure it will favour us when I read the FIFA rules."

@achievernelly wrote:

"Make Una rest, we were given many chances to qualify, played poorly during qualifiers,had the chance to qualify through the play offs buh oshimen ruined it with his pride, faked injury and nw y'all want Congo disqualified, no world cup till oshimen retires, back to back he failed."

@Kabongo01188867 said:

"We don't have any case. Our case is based on a Congolese law, that had been provisioned for. How did FIFA approve the change of nationality? You just wanted to collect twitter money."

Read the post below:

