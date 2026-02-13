A first-class graduate of engineering has publicly begged for job opportunities online, following his NYSC program

He posted his CGPA and result, as he reintroduced himself and asked for assistance in getting a job after his NYSC

His post went viral and sparked mixed reactions, as some advised him on what to do, while others shared what they observed

A first-class graduate of electrical and electronics engineering, Oluwafemi Paul, came online to seek a job opportunity after finishing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

He graduated from the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.64.

On his X page, @AdediranPaul6 reposted his convocation pictures and begged for assistance in getting a job.

He also added that he had completed his NYSC.

His X post read:

“I graduated with a First Class Honors in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. I am actively looking for a job after completing my NYSC in 2025. Please assist me.”

See his X post below:

Reactions trail electrical engineering graduate's post

@blvck_oyin said:

"I think I saw this IKEDC GT application recently you can check on LinkedIn."

@Bioyung said:

"Add a tech skill to these course you will get tech roles abroad , I studied the same course and added tech , it paid me well."

@imole_stephen said:

"I would advise you learn a digital skill pending the time you would get a job . Peace out."

@heyboonsuccess said:

"Drop a post on linkedin if you haven't . I think you should look into jobs or scholarships abroad as well. Spread your tentacles, you never know. I wish you all the best!"

@AboladeSam027 said:

"Connect with @MtScholarships and get the hell out of Nigeria. Tinubu has destroyed everything. Leave ASAP. You can return when you can fight."

@enyolar said:

"You are a scholar so you should be following @MtScholarships to begin with since you’re on Twitter. You should also be submitting scholarship applications for fall semester already, @Scholarshipscaf has started sharing opportunities already and I’m sure @olumuyiwaayo will be glad to point you in the right direction for MSc and even PhD opportunities. Beyond further education, you have the right to shine, and you should be shining. Your application to any opportunity should be littered with what you have done and what you can do, not with “please help me”, you are not disabled, you have enabled yourself with excellence already. You’re unstoppable already! Let potential employers know what you can do. “Please help me” should never show up in your vocabulary again, even if you’re responsible and In debt to your whole village."

@AzeezOpeQuadri said:

"Search for companies related to your field, they don't really need to have vacant roles, boldly call the number number on their sites, act as if you have a big contract for them to allow you speak with the MD/founder. Tell him/her about yourself and what you can offer. This method works if you have the audacity to act. Don't wait till vacant positions are published or announced. Act now! Nigeria likes audacious action. All the best."

