A Nigerian doctor recounted completing 14 months of housemanship without pay and facing delays in his early career

He said hospital authorities reported striking doctors to the MDCN and refused to officially sign him off

After relocating to the UK, he disclosed that six months’ salary exceeded all his earnings in Nigeria combined

A Nigerian medical doctor has shared his difficult experiences working in the country's healthcare system, explaining why he eventually relocated to the United Kingdom.

In a post that has sparked conversations online, the doctor, identified as Dr Tolu, recounted the challenges he faced during his early years of medical practice in Nigeria.

According to him, he completed 14 months of housemanship in Lagos (instead of the normal 12 months of housemanship) without receiving salary payments.

Nigerian Doctor shares reason for relocation

The now-UK-based Nigerian doctor recalled that while he was in Nigeria, doctors were reported by the hospital to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for going on strike over unpaid wages.

Despite multiple setbacks, he said he continued working and saving for seven years while preparing for professional examinations required to practise abroad.

After relocating to the United Kingdom, he said his earnings improved significantly. According to him, six months of salary in the UK exceeded the total income he earned throughout his years working in Nigeria.

He wrote:

"I did 14 months of house job in Lagos without pay.

When we went on strike, they paid 8 months and reported us to MDCN.

The hospital also refused to sign me off.

My NYSC was delayed by 7 months.

I worked & saved for 7 years, wrote my exams, and relocated to the UK.

Six months salary in the UK was more than ALL my salaries in Nigeria COMBINED.

Nigeria treats her Doctors poorly. Period."

Reaction to UK-based doctor's experience in Nigeria

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw the post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@IamEriOluwa said:

"It isn't just doctors who are being treated poorly. Most Nigerians are grossly underpaid. What about teachers? What about lawyers? That's why many other African countries aren't experiencing what we are experiencing—there's no reason to Japa. For example, doctors in South Africa are earning well. Teachers can afford to buy a house and a car because they are earning well. The whole system is broken. We just need to fix it. We don't have to join all these agbalowomeri jegudujera politricians before we can get decent income."

@greatyemmy wrote:

"Kindly compare your 6montns expenses in UK including tax to that of your six month in Nigeria for complete comparison.

@masterfizo commented:

"Your six months salary in the UK is another Dr's one week pay in the US. UK treats her Drs poorly. Period!"

