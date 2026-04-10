A fresh graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has celebrated completing her undergraduate studies with flying colours after failing two courses

The UNILAG graduate who won the Afrocritik Inaugural Prize for literary criticism in my penultimate year signed out of the university with her twin sister

In a lengthy tweet, the young lady highlighted her numerous achievements, including pioneering the student library in the Department of English

Evidence Egwuono Adjarho, a Nigerian lady, has bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The fresh graduate finished with a second-class upper degree after having a 4.24 CGPA.

Evidence Egwuono Adjarho graduated from UNILAG with a second-class upper degree. Photo Credit: @EEgwuono, unilag.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate lists her failures

Evidence, in a tweet on April 10, shared her convocation pictures, including one taken with her twin who she graduated with.

Evidence highlighted her failures, noting that she had a carryover in her first year and an 'F' in her final year.

"Notable Failures:

". Got a carryover in 100 level.

". Got an F in 400 level (final year)..." she wrote.

UNILAG graduate lists her impressive achievements

Evidence went on to highlight her numerous achievements, which include winning the Afrocritik Inaugural Prize for literary criticism in my penultimate year and the Atipo book review prize in her sophomore year.

Evidence also pioneered the student library in the Department of English and was the first student librarian.

Her achievements, as she listed, partly read:

". Maintained a second-class upper.

". Pioneered the student library in the department of English & became the first student librarian.

". Added about 30 new books to the library via book donations.

". Curated & convened the dept of English first book club where we hosted two authors (Ugochukwu Ugonna, author of “Who drove nearly all Lagos men mad” & Muttiah Baddrudeen “Rekiya & Z”) and collaborated with Uchenna Emelife, founder of Book O’clock.

". Reached out to two authors, Muttiah & Wole Olayinka. Both donated copies of their books.

". Co-moderated a panel discussion with the 2024 NLNG prize winner during the department’s annual “Reading Cafe”.

". Moderated the panel session during the Freshers’ Orientation (2024/5) organized by the department.

". Co-won the FASA word war, debate section, for my department..."

Evidence Egwuono Adjarho bagged a second-class upper degree from UNILAG. Photo Credit: @EEgwuono

Source: Twitter

See the UNILAG graduate's tweet below:

UNILAG twin graduates celebrated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

@_maDmaX___ said:

"Congratulations.. This resume is wonderful already!!"

@sitawaf said:

"Impressive work…Can’t wait to see how the next chapter unfolds."

@mikey_emmanuel said:

"Congratulations Evidence! Evidence full everywhere!"

@itzserene said:

"Congratulations, Miss GbogboniṢe."

@HisMasterPeace1 said:

"Thanking God you later posted this because... Oh my gosh!!

"Congratulationssss @EEgwuono."

@alexanderr_io said:

"Achievements be like water.

"Congratulations."

@Global_Tess said:

"Congratulations to you and your two."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had graduated from the University of Lagos 10 years after completing her secondary school education.

Lady bags first-class from UNILAG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had bagged a first-class degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She took to social media to share her story, explaining that several years back, when she wrote her JAMB exam and her O-level results, the outcomes made her doubt herself and believe she wasn’t smart.

Despite the setbacks she had, she explained in her TikTok post that she finished with a high CGPA from the university and earned a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng