A total of 58 law students of the University of Ibadan have graduated with first-class honours from the Faculty of Law in the 2024/2025 academic session, an outcome that has drawn widespread attention within academic and legal circles.

The result, which represents a significant proportion of the graduating class, quickly gained traction on social media, particularly on X, where students, alumni and supporters of the institution praised the feat.

Many described the outcome as a reflection of years of discipline, resilience and sustained academic effort by the graduates.

Results confirmed by former VC

Although the university management has not issued an official statement as of yet, confirmation came from Idowu Olayinka, a former vice chancellor of the institution, Premium Times reported.

Writing on his verified Facebook page, Olayinka disclosed that the results were approved at a Senate meeting held on Monday, February 16, 2026.

“It has been factually reported that 58 out of the 146 students who graduated from the Faculty of Law at the University of Ibadan at the end of the 2024/2025 academic session earned a First Class,” Olayinka said.

“Happily, I attended the Senate meeting that approved the results yesterday, 16th February 2026.”

He explained that the performance was consistent with a long-standing pattern within the faculty and reflected the high calibre of students admitted over the years.

UI admission standards and academic record

Olayinka attributed the outcome partly to the competitive admission process into the Faculty of Law. According to him, students admitted into the programme typically record weighted averages close to 70 percent in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and post UTME screening.

“In reality, all the students admitted into the Faculty of Law at the University of Ibadan have the potential to eventually graduate with First Class honours,” he said.

He added that the merit cut off mark for law for the 2025/2026 session stood at 70.875 percent, compared with higher thresholds for medicine and surgery and nursing science.

The former vice chancellor also commended the faculty and the university Senate for maintaining academic standards. He noted that graduates of the Faculty of Law at UI have consistently performed well at the Nigerian Law School.

“What is important is that the UI Law graduates are fit for purpose. They have always excelled in their Final Bar Examinations at the Nigerian Law School,” he said.

Student bodies and alumni groups joined in celebrating the achievement. The UI Law Students’ Society shared photos of the graduating class on X, while the UI Alumni Association confirmed that the cohort also recorded 71 second class upper and 17 second class lower honours.

UI reclaims top spot in Nigeria rankings

