A Russian 'pick-up artist' and online blogger is facing allegations of covertly filming bedroom encounters with women in Ghana and Kenya without their consent

The man, reportedly in his 30s, allegedly used a camera-fitted pair of sunglasses to record the encounters and shared them online

Ghana reportedly plans to request his extradition from Russia, as an investigation has uncovered the Russian man's current whereabouts

A Russian national has gone viral following allegations of secretly recording private encounters with women in Ghana and Kenya.

The now-viral incident sparked social media outrage and investigations in both countries where he reportedly perpetrated the act.

Russian man's whereabouts uncovered after investigation. Photo credit: YEN.

Source: Twitter

New report on viral Russian man's whereabouts

The man, believed to be in his 30s, reportedly used a pair of sunglasses fitted with a camera to film the encounters without consent, with the footage subsequently being shared online.

BBC reports that the suspect is a self-proclaimed pick-up artist and online blogger who travelled to Ghana with the intention of secretly filming his interactions with women.

Ghana's authorities have launched an investigation about the suspect's whereabouts and confirmed that he has likely left the country.

However, they vowed to pursue accountability, with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection stating that the man's departure would not diminish the seriousness of the alleged conduct.

Russian man goes viral for secretly filming African women with his glasses. Photo credit: Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Minister vows to ensure justice is served

Ghana's Technology Minister, Sam George, has reached out to the Russian ambassador, seeking Moscow's cooperation in bringing the suspect to justice.

George emphasised that every resource would be utilised, including working with Interpol, to ensure the man faces the full force of the law.

He told reporters:

"That gentleman will be looked for, we will activate every resource in our disposal working with Interpol. We will request the Russian authorities and that is why I have invited the Russian ambassador to work with our law enforcement. We want the gentleman to be brought back to Ghana, extradited to Ghana for him to face the rigours of our law."

Kenya's government has also condemned the incident, describing it as a serious case of gender-based violence.

Relevant agencies have been directed to pursue the matter urgently, collaborating with international authorities given the cross-border nature of the case.

Both Ghana and Kenya have implemented laws to tackle online abuse, including non-consensual sharing of private images.

In Ghana, perpetrators face up to 25 years in jail, while in Kenya, they face up to two years in prison.

Authorities in Ghana have been cracking down on online abuse, including extortion and romance scams, with several arrests made in recent years, BBC reports.

Ghanaian lady lured into Russian man's apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian lady claimed she was lured into the home of the viral Russian man known for recording and posting his escapades with ladies.

She came online to clear the air about her involvement with the man, as she apologises to her family for her involvement.

Source: Legit.ng