A Nigerian man went viral after disclosing he promised his sister to study law in exchange for N50 egg roll

Abdulrauf Idris finally matriculated into the University of Ibadan Faculty of Law five years after completing secondary school

Before gaining admission, Idris built skills as a visual and motion designer while pursuing his dream of studying law

A Nigerian man has drawn attention after celebrating his matriculation (matric) into the Faculty of Law at the University of Ibadan, years after making a childhood promise to his sister.

The young man, identified as Abdulrauf Idris, shared his story on X on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, opening up on how a small childhood deal motivated his academic journey.

A Nigerian man shares the promise he made to his sister in exchange for egg roll. Photo credit: @DreyxStudios/X

In the post, Idris recalled that 13 years ago, he promised his sister that he would study law in exchange for an egg roll worth N50.

He wrote:

“13 years ago, I made a promise to my sister to study law in exchange for N50 egg roll. I'm glad I will be fulfilling the promise officially today.”

Student who exchanged egg roll shares story

While celebrating the milestone, Idris disclosed that the journey to gaining admission into the university was not immediate after he finished secondary school.

According to him, he had to wait five years after completing secondary school before finally gaining admission to study law at the University of Ibadan.

A University of Ibadan student celebrates his matriculation into the Faculty of Law. Photo credit: University of ibadan campus

Sharing a lovely photo of himself with his matriculation gown, he wrote:

“5 years after secondary school, I matriculated today at the University of Ibadan as a law student.”

Between the time he finished secondary school and his admission into university, Abdulrauf built a career in the creative industry.

He developed his skills as a visual designer, motion designer, and AI enthusiast while continuing to pursue his academic dreams.

His post quickly gained attention online. At the time of filing this report, his post gathered over 14,000 views, 900 likes, and about 74 comments.

See his post below:

Reactions to UI fresher's childhood story

Some of the comments are below.

@BusariKhalid said:

"Congratulations THE LAW designer."

@PraiseRomanus1 wrote:

"Congratulations in advance THE LAW."

@Lawrence360009 stated:

"Congratulations my bro. God will see you through and grant you excellent result all around."

@AgbaJhamo wrote:

"Be careful of this your lovely earrings on campus. Congratulations once more."

@DamiDigitals18 commented:

"Congratulations bro I wish you a successful journey."

@daniel_sunnie said:

"Congratulations man. More milestones to achieve."

@akynsqudus commented:

"Congratulations. From Matriculation to Convocation INSHA'ALLAH. 🙏🏽💯"

@AdeyemiOlu71979 wrote:

"Congratulations. Greater heights Lola eledumare."

