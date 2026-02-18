A traveller shared his experience after paying almost $14,000 (N19m) for a first-class flight on Singapore Airlines

He mentioned the name of the airline and showed his exclusive suite on the plane, including other special treats he received

He howed off the “private hotel room” he was given on the plane and many were after seeing his personal luxury bathroom and toilet.

A traveller shared his experience after paying $13,980 (almost N19 million) to fly First Class on Singapore Airlines.

He showed off the high-level gadgets and exclusive care he was given in his first class suite.

A man shows off his first class experience on Singapore Airlines. Photo: Theloungeguru

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @loungeguru, he showed the bed, bathroom and how he was served while he was on air.

He captioned his video:

“The pinnacle of First Class aviation, experienced. This was my first time flying Singapore Airlines A380 First Class Suites, and it instantly set a new global benchmark for luxury air travel.

"From the moment I stepped onboard, the experience felt calm, intentional, and deeply personal. The crew presence was constant yet discreet, with two to three team members always nearby.

"Requests were anticipated, not reacted to. I asked for a smoothie and it arrived almost immediately. Bubbly service featured a bottle priced at over $400, poured generously and without hesitation.

"This is not just a seat. The A380 First Class Suite feels like a private hotel room in the sky. A fully separate bed, a dedicated reclining chair, extensive storage, and exceptional privacy. The layout is spacious, thoughtfully designed, and incredibly quiet during flight.

"The level of personalization stood out the most. Instead of simply handing over a menu, the crew walked me through every option, dish by dish, helping curate the perfect dinner experience, which I will cover in part two. I was also gifted a luxury skincare amenity kit, another detail that reinforces how premium this product truly is.

"And yes, I had to visit the iconic onboard bathroom. It genuinely feels like a five star spa at 38,000 feet. This is part one of the journey, focused on the suite and service. Food, bed setup, and the full dining experience are coming next. If there is a First Class throne in the sky, this is it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man's first class experience

@VikingSioux said:

"I love all the "free" products you get after paying over 13k for a ticket."

@eaglesgirl88 said:

"waste of money."

@Bra Theo said:

"the price of that ticket can build a whole house in my country."

@The sandman said:

"for that price, you can charter your own private jet."

@1_Nena said:

"I flew Singapore airlines economy and I thought I was already in first class, they are amazing, the best airline I have ever flown in my life (I only fly economy."

@SmellsLikeFishySyrup said:

"Ive flown Emirates A380 First Class a few times and that was absolutely amazing."

@Raghda Qasim said:

"This money will change my life and my child's for 5 years... and you're spending it on a single trip for a few hours."

@Naoya Zenin said:

"Pinnacle of first class? Buddy never ride on emirates first class before."

A traveller who paid almost $14,000 for a first class flight shares his experience. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng