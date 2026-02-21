A Nigerian woman transformed the floor of her rented apartment using vinyl tiles, completing the installation by herself

She rejected a N70,000 labour quote, bought materials, and finished the flooring in under two hours

Her TikTok makeover video went viral, sparking mixed reactions about her flooring choice

A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions online after sharing how she transformed the floor of her rented apartment with vinyl tiles, doing it all by herself.

In a TikTok video, the lady, identified as @miss_nae_omi, documented the renovation process as part of her apartment makeover series. In the episode, she revealed the choice of flooring design while saving costs.

According to her, she was quoted N70,000 for labour to install new flooring, a price she considered too high. Determined to cut expenses, she decided to carry out the project all by herself.

Lady renovated rented apartment with vinyl tiles

She explained that she purchased three packs of vinyl floor tiles at about N38,000 each, along with a cutter and skirting materials.

Rather than hiring professionals, she used a layout design she generated by asking ChatGPT. She could be seen diligently placing the vinyl tiles side by side on the floor.

The lady completed the installation in less than two hours after understanding the laying pattern.

She said:

"Surprisingly, it came out even better than I imagined. Everyone that walked into this place thought I was a pro installer.

As soon as I got the laying pattern right, this whole process didn't even take me up to two hours till I was done."

However, she encountered a challenge when the three packs of tiles were not enough to complete the flooring. She decided to purchase a more pack, but unfortunately, the store she got it from said it was sold out.

Despite the setback, she expressed confidence that she would find a solution and complete the renovation.

At the time of filing this report, the TikTok video gathered over 850,000 views, over 56,000 likes, and over 1,700 comments.

Watch the trending video below:

Reactions to lady's tile self-installation video

Some of the comments are below.

Blessed JP questioned:

"Just to feel among... what happened to the tiles?"

Omonigho Evelyn said:

"Your black tiles is BEAUTIFUL…. Society and social media pressure is REAL"

Prosper Sam commented:

"Everyone saying your tiles are beautiful, sometimes it’s not about how beautiful a tiles is, it’s how you want your feet to feel when you enter your safe space. Personally I don’t care if the tile is fine I would rug the whole room for the comfort of my feet."

ColdheartedMF stated:

"Na una dy run from carpet.. you want tiles… na una still dy run back to carpet cuz tell me what’s the difference between carpet and this."

