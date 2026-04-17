A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience after something pinched her leg at 3 am

She mentioned what she placed beside her bed while she was sleeping the night before, and shared a video of it

The video she shared showed her open window and something else on the bed that helped to explain her story

A young Nigerian lady jumped off her bed at 3 am after something pinched her leg while she was deep asleep, and she shouted.

She shared her experience in a video, which showed her window clearly open, with a stick seen on the bed very close to a wall socket.

Lady explains what caused disturbance in her room at 3am. Photo Source: Tiktok/nazybest

Source: TikTok

Lady shares what happened at her apartment

According to her, she had slept the night before with her phone by her side, plugged into a charging port. While asleep, she suddenly woke up at 3 am after something pinched her on the leg.

In the TikTok video, she explained that someone had tried to steal her phone through the window and had used a stick with the aim of dragging her phone out through it.

Young lady shares scary 3am experience after something pinched her leg. Photo Source: Tiktok/nazybest

Source: TikTok

However, the stick pinched her leg, and she woke up.

@nazybest said:

"Guys, can you imagine what happened to me this morning? This is 3:50 am. I was lying down in my room when something pinched me on my leg.

"I woke up suddenly and saw somebody. The person opened this window. See my phone, I plugged it here. The person was trying to use this stick to collect my phone."

@nazybest continued in the TikTok video:

"When I woke up, I shouted. I rushed and collected the phone. He flogged me with this cane. I then shouted before he threw the stick away and ran. At 3:50 am, somebody is awake, trying to steal from another person."

Reactions as lady shares sad experience

SUSAN stressed:

"The person knows you very well and you have to be careful."

itzadechizzy noted:

"i dey keep my phone inside my pillow?"

Yemzy~ added:

"Same thing happened to me three times."

Sharon Wealth stressed:

"Please try to change the position of your bed and don’t plug ur phone close to your bed next time."

Ogebaby shared:

"Upstairs or nothing, thank God for ur life nd for recovering ur phones."

OY baby girl noted:

"The same thing happened to me, since that day na under my bed I dey keep my phone."

FAIRYTALE explained:

"Na why I dey sleep for ground I go put my phone for my chest side."

Ehimwenma added:

"Stay safe ok there’s no bulb outside so always switch off your room light at night you can get a small torch if you don’t like to sleep in the dark."

Sapphire𐙚 shared:

"They almost took my phone, iPad and laptop, na God save me, I’m still traumatised."

mercybeautyworld said:

"Always hide ur phone before you sleep. Same thing happened to me."

Queen noted:

"Omo them do me and my sister oh nor be new thing to me my new phone 🥺I nor fit forget that day."

Maxie-Jok Beauty/Thriftwears shared:

"This new burglary design is a big No for me,it's aesthetically pleasing but not security wise."

NIGHTWEAR VENDOR IN OWERRI noted:

"I never leave my window open before o😂 they don collect phone for our compound wella."

Kosisochukwu noted:

"Babe thank God for your life o. This is a testimony because I can’t imagine he wasn’t after a phone. Sorry about this ordeal."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after she secretly went behind the window to switch off her neighbour’s generator because the noise was disturbing her. She said the generator had been running for hours and was affecting her sleep.

Lady finds bird on her window

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady returned home after travelling for Christmas and was surprised to find that a bird had built a nest in her window.

She said the bird laid eggs and even hatched one while she was away, and she decided to leave it there, hoping it would bring her blessings, as many people reacted to her story online.

Source: Legit.ng