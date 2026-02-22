A Nigerian woman went viral after discovering a grave in the corridor of an apartment she inspected in Lagos

She said the apartment was spacious and modern but declined to rent it due to the grave’s location

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with Nigerians debating whether living there was acceptable

A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions online after sharing a surprising discovery she encountered while searching for an apartment in Lagos.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @amtroy8, posted a video documenting her experience during her ongoing house hunt in Lagos' competitive rental market.

A Nigerian lady shares her observation at an apartment while house hunting. Photo credit: @amtroy8/TikTok

In the clip, she disclosed that on the 27th day of her search, she visited a newly built apartment she initially liked because of its spacious layout and modern features.

Lady shares apartment hunting experience in Lagos

However, she said her excitement quickly turned to disbelief after noticing an unusual feature at the entrance of the downstairs flat.

The on-screen text in the video read:

“Day 27 of house hunting in Lagos. A burial ground at the apartment corridor.”

Explaining further, she stated that a grave was located directly in the corridor leading to the apartment. This meant that residents would have to pass by the gravesite whenever they entered or exited the building.

A Nigerian woman discovers a grave in an apartment. Photo credit: @amtroy8/TikTok

“Will you pay for this house if it was you?” she asked. “We went to inspect the house and right in front of the flat downstairs, there is a burial ground. If you want to enter your apartment, there is a burial ground at your corridor.”

She admitted that the apartment itself was spacious and well-designed, with a modern kitchen and good finishing. She also noted that there were other units in the building without the same view.

Despite liking the apartment, she said she could not pay for the apartment because of the grave’s location.

“I love the house, I’m not going to lie… but I couldn’t pay for it,” she said.

At the time of filing this report, the TikTok post had gathered over 96,000 views, over 3,000 likes, and over 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to house hunting observation

Some of the comments are below.

TEEJAY said:

"I will pay for it. Burial ground has nothing to do with me. I will be sitting there for fresh air."

Moses Nwosu wrote:

"It is grave not burial ground .. a burial ground is where many graves are located."

libraqueen317 stated:

"My late husband grave it’s at the front of my widow and will soon rent my other flat out soon. Nothing wrong with staying such house."

NONCHALANT commented:

"And if na your parents house u no go leave there? it's normal na peace of mind matters."

