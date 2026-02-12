A lady who loved taking part in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge shared why she’ll not join the February 2026 edition

She mentioned the unusual things she faced after attending past editions, and why she refused to join the ongoing one

Her reasons sparked fresh debate concerning the online programme, as many also shared their similar experiences

A lady who regularly joins Hallelujah Challenge has shared why she refused to join the ongoing February 2026 edition.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, usually held at midnight for a number of days.

A lady shares why she's not joining February 2026 Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @rachelle.brandy

Source: AFP

On her TikTok page, @rachelle.brandy said her mind has refused to participate but she physically wanted to be a part of it.

She said:

“The inner me has refused to participate in Hallelujah Challenge no matter how much my externally wants to participate. Those participating please remember me in your prayers cz I just don't feel like participating in this February season.”

In the comments, she added why she refused to join:

“There are people who do it once and their prayers have been answered yet after so long none has been answered. lemme just take a break this february.”

"I was denied many things after the challenge and faced many painful attacks. I think for the last 3 years I have cried enough tears since I joined the challenge and lemme just take a break.

"I had all my hopes and was so sure last year I was to get a breakthrough but all I have praying for nothing has been answered no matter how much I keep consoling myself."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail Lady's Hallelujah Challenge experience

@sharzy12 said;

"I promised myself to join the hallelujah challenge with zero expectations,just join to praise and worship."

@Meagan said:

"Are you worshipping God for answered prayers or for who He is. I'd love to recommend a teaching from Apostle Joshua Selman 'The other side of Faith' May God grant you all peace."

@Emmah said:

"My inner me has also refused but somehow i het the grace to join... just told myself this time round ain't writing anything down. If God feels like He wants to answer let Him answer the previous one's. I've already accepted that I'm not in His list of favourite children coz my prayers never seem to be answered no matter how i tarry. But anyway we still praise Him for who He is."

A lady speaks about Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: nathaniel blow

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared why she always rewatches day 20 of the October 2025 Hallelujah Challenge, while another trended for streaming the Hallelujah Challenge programme while inside a club.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady shares how she prepared

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady displayed eight items she would be using during the Hallelujah Challenge online programmee, which is starting on February 9, 2026

Her video caught people’s attention and sparked mixed reactions, as some took to the comments section to express their readiness for the event

Source: Legit.ng