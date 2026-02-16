A married Ghanaian woman, Serena, denied romantic involvement with Russian visitor Yaytseslav after appearing in his viral videos

She explained that their meeting was strictly business-related, claiming she had approached him as a real estate agent

Serena alleged that the viral footage had been edited and manipulated, sparking debates about privacy and consent

A married Ghanaian woman identified as Serena has spoken publicly after appearing in one of the controversial viral videos linked to Russian visitor and content creator Yaytseslav.

In a concerning video interview, Serena denied claims circulating on social media that she had a romantic relationship with the Russian national.

She insisted that her interaction with him was strictly business-related.

Yaytseslav's videos spark outrage

Yaytseslav, also known as Vyacheslav Trahov, has been trending online after videos surfaced showing him interacting with multiple women in Ghana.

The footage sparked widespread outrage, with many raising concerns about consent, privacy, and the ethics of secretly recording encounters using smart glasses.

Some online commentary suggested that the women featured in the videos were romantically involved with him. Serena, who was seen meeting him at Accra Mall and later appearing at his apartment, became one of the subjects of these claims.

Watch the video of Yaytseslav in sunglasses below:

Married woman in Yaytseslav's video speaks

However, speaking with a vlogger, Serena explained that she works as a real estate agent and met Yaytseslav while waiting for her employer at the mall.

According to her, he approached her in a shop and introduced himself as a Russian visitor looking for an apartment. After learning she was an estate agent, he expressed interest in finding a new place to live because his current accommodation was expensive.

“We had a brief conversation during which I mentioned my profession. He said he was looking for a new apartment,” she explained.

Believing it was a legitimate business opportunity, Serena said she shared her contact details so he could reach out later regarding potential properties.

She stated that he later invited her to his apartment to discuss housing options, and she agreed under the assumption that it was a professional meeting.

However, Serena said the situation changed shortly after she arrived.

“Upon arrival, the conversation shifted away from anything professional, so I chose to leave immediately. Nothing inappropriate happened between us at any point,” she said.

She further alleged that the viral footage circulating online had been edited and manipulated to misrepresent what truly happened during their interaction.

According to her, the content was altered to fit a misleading narrative and generate attention for the content creator’s online platforms.

The viral videos have sparked heated debates across Ghanaian social media, with discussions focusing on digital privacy, consent, and the potential dangers of secretly recording individuals without their knowledge.

Watch the video of the interview below:

Man appeals for women linked to Yaytseslav

