Yaytseslav: Russia Reacts to Viral Videos of Its National Secretly Filming Ghanaian, Kenyan Women
- The Russian Embassy in Ghana has responded after viral videos showed Yaytseslav secretly recording women without consent
- The embassy made a statement on their X page, but did not confirm the individual’s citizenship status
- The controversy sparked outrage online, with netizens demanding accountability and raising concerns about privacy laws
The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Ghana has responded to growing public outrage following viral clips involving a Russian national secretly recording encounters with women in Ghana and Kenya.
The controversy surrounds a man identified online as Yaytseslav, also known as Vyacheslav Trahov, whose videos sparked outrage across social media platforms.
In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy said it had taken note of reports circulating in the media about the inappropriate behaviour of the Russian citizen Yaytseslav.
The embassy did not immediately confirm the individual's citizenship status but indicated awareness of the situation and the public concern surrounding the matter.
“The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana has taken note of the reports in the Ghanaian media on the alleged involvement of a supposedly Russian citizen engaged in sexual activities with some Ghanaian women and recorded those acts without consent."
Russian man Yaytseslav sparks buzz online
The videos, which surfaced online in recent days, allegedly showed the Russian man interacting with women before inviting them to private locations where encounters were secretly recorded using smart glasses.
The footage triggered widespread outrage in Ghana and beyond, with many raising concerns about privacy violations, consent, and the ethics of recording individuals without their knowledge.
Reports indicate that some of the videos were shared on social media platforms, while longer clips were distributed through private channels.
The controversy has also sparked debate about digital privacy laws, online exploitation, and protections for individuals against non-consensual recording.
Authorities in Ghana have not publicly announced any formal investigation at the time of filing this report. However, Russia typically does not extradite its citizens.
Reactions to Russian embassy to viral clips
Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who read the post on X. Some of the comments are below.
@xghana_ wrote:
"Is that all?"
@reubensimiyuKE said:
"They were all grown women. Didn't see one minor."
@princeayedirisu commented:
"Good step, nobody is saying you can’t have sexual relationships with whomever but, recording them without their consent to be recorded and published is criminality. I don’t know much about Ghanaian laws, but in Nigeria it is illegal to record and/or publish such recordings without their consent."
@Collinzosky stated:
"So after taking the note, what next?"
@AccraPolls
"Wow… just “taken note”? This is serious. What’s the next step - will the embassy take action, cooperate with Ghanaian authorities, or just stay silent?"
In a related story, a married Ghanaian woman, Serena, denied romantic involvement with Russian visitor Yaytseslav after appearing in his viral videos.
Yaytseslav: Alleged victim recounts interaction
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Ghanaian lady spoke out after videos allegedly showing her interaction with Russian man Yaytseslav surfaced online.
She said they met through a dating app and denied claims about how their apartment meeting occurred.
The controversy sparked outrage over privacy concerns and left Abena emotionally distressed, prompting public debate.
Source: Legit.ng
