A Nigerian lawyer has taken to his media page to speak about Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo

The lawyer made a prediction ahead of FIFA’s decision on the eligibility case filed against DR Congo by Nigeria

He mentioned a team that may likely be favored to play in the World Cup by FIFA ahead of the association’s decision

A Nigerian lady has made a controversial statement ahead of the FIFA decision on the petition filed by the Super Eagles of Nigeria against DR Congo.

The lawyer mentioned in her post the team that would win the petition, which would eventually secure the 2025 World Cup slot.

Man predicts FIFA decision

Her statement comes days after Nigeria dragged DR Congo to FIFA over the alleged use of ineligible players in the World Cup playoffs.

While a decision is yet to be made by FIFA, the lawyer mentioned the team that FIFA might eventually pronounce as the winner.

Taking to her media page @ObongItata, she wrote:

"Let me state it clearly... In a few days, FIFA WILL ANNOUNCE NIGERIA AS THE WINNER IN ITS PETITION AGAINST DR CONGO. It's a very sure decision."*

Reactions as FIFA set to decision on Monday

@YahuzaAmadu added:

"We are waiting but Nigeria doesn't deserve to be at the World Cup through the back door. Dr Congo should fought for the ticket. The Rule is not the rule this time."

@NocturnePrinceX shared:

"Politics always trumps talent. FIFA isn’t about fair play... it’s about leverage, power, and who can navigate the system. If you want results, don’t wait for rulings or luck... create your own opportunities, dominate your own field, and make the world chase you."

@saminent_xyz wrote:

"Typical Nigerian mentality. Praying and always wishing a fellow downfall to rise. Personally, I do not think we deserve the slot on that ground cos we all played equal number of matches, and besides, we had even easier teams through the qualifiers but we choose to loose points."

@XclusiveAutos1 added:

"Man, if FIFA actually rules in Nigeria's favour next week and we sneak back into the intercon playoff... Twitter go scatter proper! But let's wait and see sha, this one fit break more than the internet."

@HadlawL said:

"It is very clear that it won't be in favor of Nigeria, unless the argument is that Congo fielded an ineligible player and not the validity of their change of nationality process."

