US Announces Plan to Begin Automatic Military Enrollment for Men
- The United States has proposed a rule to automatically register eligible men for military draft consideration, replacing the long-standing self-registration process
- Officials said the change aimed to improve compliance and reduce costs, as registration rates had declined despite existing enforcement measures
- The proposal raised public concerns about a possible return to conscription, though authorities stated no draft was currently planned
A proposed rule in the United States could soon require automatic registration of eligible men for military draft consideration, marking a shift from the long-standing system of self-enrollment.
The plan would affect men aged 18 to 25 and could take effect as early as December if approved.
According to BBC, the proposal was submitted by the Selective Service System to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs for review. It seeks to replace the current requirement that individuals sign up within 30 days of turning 18 with a system driven by federal data integration.
Automatic system aims to boost compliance rates
Officials backing the change say the move would reduce administrative costs and improve registration levels.
Government data shows compliance dropped to 81 percent in 2024, despite existing measures that link registration to driver’s license applications in many states.
The agency said the reform would shift responsibility away from individuals. It added that the use of federal databases would create a more efficient process and limit the need for repeated outreach campaigns.
Failure to register under the current system carries penalties. These include restrictions on access to federal student aid, employment opportunities, and citizenship for non-citizens. Criminal penalties also exist, though enforcement has been rare.
Concerns grow over possible future draft
The proposal has also stirred debate among Americans who fear it could signal preparations for a future draft. The United States has relied on an all-volunteer military since 1973, following public backlash during the Vietnam War.
Supporters of the measure argue that it is an administrative update rather than a policy shift toward conscription. The change was approved by Congress as part of the National Defense Authorization Act passed in December.
Pennsylvania Representative Chrissy Houlahan supported the provision, saying it would allow the government to redirect funds.
"Basically that means money, towards readiness and towards mobilisation," Houlahan was quoted as saying by Military Times.
"Rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people."
Government says draft not currently planned
Questions about a possible draft have also been raised in light of global tensions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue during a recent media appearance.
"It's not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on table," Leavitt responded.
"There's no greater priority or responsibility to this president than, of course, protecting the American people and protecting our troops."
The United States has activated a draft six times in its history. The last occurred during the Vietnam War, when about 1.8 million people were conscripted.
Trump mentions why US wants to seize Greenland
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump has renewed his claim that the United States will secure control of Greenland as he described the territory as a strategic necessity and dismissed concerns from allies about the impact on Nato unity.
Trump said he was open to a negotiated arrangement but maintained that American control was inevitable.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng