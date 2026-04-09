The United States has proposed a rule to automatically register eligible men for military draft consideration, replacing the long-standing self-registration process

Officials said the change aimed to improve compliance and reduce costs, as registration rates had declined despite existing enforcement measures

The proposal raised public concerns about a possible return to conscription, though authorities stated no draft was currently planned

A proposed rule in the United States could soon require automatic registration of eligible men for military draft consideration, marking a shift from the long-standing system of self-enrollment.

The plan would affect men aged 18 to 25 and could take effect as early as December if approved.

US male citizens of age will be automatically registered for military. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the proposal was submitted by the Selective Service System to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs for review. It seeks to replace the current requirement that individuals sign up within 30 days of turning 18 with a system driven by federal data integration.

Automatic system aims to boost compliance rates

Officials backing the change say the move would reduce administrative costs and improve registration levels.

Government data shows compliance dropped to 81 percent in 2024, despite existing measures that link registration to driver’s license applications in many states.

The agency said the reform would shift responsibility away from individuals. It added that the use of federal databases would create a more efficient process and limit the need for repeated outreach campaigns.

Failure to register under the current system carries penalties. These include restrictions on access to federal student aid, employment opportunities, and citizenship for non-citizens. Criminal penalties also exist, though enforcement has been rare.

The US proposed automatic draft registration for men aged 18 to 25. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Concerns grow over possible future draft

The proposal has also stirred debate among Americans who fear it could signal preparations for a future draft. The United States has relied on an all-volunteer military since 1973, following public backlash during the Vietnam War.

Supporters of the measure argue that it is an administrative update rather than a policy shift toward conscription. The change was approved by Congress as part of the National Defense Authorization Act passed in December.

Pennsylvania Representative Chrissy Houlahan supported the provision, saying it would allow the government to redirect funds.

"Basically that means money, towards readiness and towards mobilisation," Houlahan was quoted as saying by Military Times.

"Rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people."

Government says draft not currently planned

Questions about a possible draft have also been raised in light of global tensions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue during a recent media appearance.

"It's not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on table," Leavitt responded.

"There's no greater priority or responsibility to this president than, of course, protecting the American people and protecting our troops."

The United States has activated a draft six times in its history. The last occurred during the Vietnam War, when about 1.8 million people were conscripted.

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Source: Legit.ng