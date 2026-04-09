Breaking: Top Governor Shuts Markets, Declares Public Holiday for Tinubu
Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa has announced Friday, April 10, as a public holiday and ordered that markets should be closed in honour of the visit by President Bola Tinubu.
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Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, announced the development in a statement in Yenogoa, the state capital, on Thursday, April 9.
The Punch reported that President Tinubu will be making a one-day visit to the oil-rich state to inaugurate four legacy projects on Friday.
According to the statement, the holiday was to allow workers and other residents in the state to take part in the programmes scheduled for a one-day official visit of the president to the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng