Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa has announced Friday, April 10, as a public holiday and ordered that markets should be closed in honour of the visit by President Bola Tinubu.

Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, announced the development in a statement in Yenogoa, the state capital, on Thursday, April 9.

Bayelsa declares fresh public holiday for President Bola Tinubu's visit Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that President Tinubu will be making a one-day visit to the oil-rich state to inaugurate four legacy projects on Friday.

According to the statement, the holiday was to allow workers and other residents in the state to take part in the programmes scheduled for a one-day official visit of the president to the state.

Source: Legit.ng