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Breaking: Top Governor Shuts Markets, Declares Public Holiday for Tinubu
Nigeria

Breaking: Top Governor Shuts Markets, Declares Public Holiday for Tinubu

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa has announced Friday, April 10, as a public holiday and ordered that markets should be closed in honour of the visit by President Bola Tinubu.

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Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, announced the development in a statement in Yenogoa, the state capital, on Thursday, April 9.

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit Bayelsa state on Friday, April 10, and commission four legacy projects.
Bayelsa declares fresh public holiday for President Bola Tinubu's visit Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that President Tinubu will be making a one-day visit to the oil-rich state to inaugurate four legacy projects on Friday.

According to the statement, the holiday was to allow workers and other residents in the state to take part in the programmes scheduled for a one-day official visit of the president to the state.

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCBayelsa StateNigerian PresidencyDouye Diri
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