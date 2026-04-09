Opta supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the UEFA Champions League this season

The first leg of the quarterfinal matches ended on Wednesday evening, with top European clubs facing imminent exits

Reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, are having a better chance of making the semifinal back-to-back

Opta’s supercomputer has made a bold prediction for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner following the conclusion of the quarter-final first legs.

The four fixtures produced thrilling results, with three away wins and one home victory, setting up a tense second leg as fans anticipate possible comebacks.

Bayern Munich stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, April 7, with goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane before Kylian Mbappe pulled one back.

Luis Diaz and Harry Kane give Bayern Munich an advantage over Real Madrid ahead of the second leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Photo by: Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal edged Sporting Lisbon 1-0, with substitute Kai Havertz scoring a late winner in the 90+1st minute at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool 2-0, with Desire Doue opening the scoring before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the advantage.

In the final quarter-final tie, Atletico Madrid shocked 10-man Barcelona 2-0 at the Camp Nou. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring just a minute after Pau Cubarsi was sent off, before Alexander Sorloth sealed the win in the 70th minute.

Who will win the Champions League?

Opta’s simulations suggest that Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

The supercomputer predicts that Arsenal have the highest probability of winning the UEFA Champions League at 36.69%, ahead of Bayern Munich at 29.11%; two decades after the Gunners last reached the final against FC Barcelona.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are given a 16.22% chance of successfully defending their title, while Atletico Madrid stand at 6.77%.

Barcelona, who are on the brink of elimination, have a 5.21% chance of lifting the trophy.

Arteta reacts to win vs Sporting

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said the players would not be carried away with the away victory against Sporting Lisbon.

German forward Kai Havertz scores for Arsenal against Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Photo by: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

According to NBC Sports, Arteta said that becoming the first team to win at the Estadio Jose Alvalade is a big deal. He said:

“To score a late goal is always nice, especially in front of the fans and we take that result. Still a lot of work to do next week, but we take the result for sure.”

“Very happy to win away from home in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, against a team that have not lost at home for I don’t know how long. I think the last time was probably in Europe as well, that shows the difficulty of it.”

Liverpool set unwanted record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool have now set an unwanted record following the defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds failed to register a single shot on target in a Champions League match for the first time in six years.

Source: Legit.ng