Petrol prices across West Africa show sharp differences, with costs ranging from N1,214.22 to N2,460.38 per litre

Niger and Nigeria record the lowest fuel prices, while Sierra Leone tops the list with the highest average

The April 6, 2026 figures reveal how regional supply and economic factors shape everyday fuel costs

On April 6, 2026, average petrol prices per litre varied significantly across West African countries.

The figures highlight the differences in fuel costs within the region, according to CableIndex.

Global petrol prices surge as the Iran war disrupts vital oil supply routes. Photo credit: Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Petrol prices by country

Niger 🇳🇪 : N1,214.22 per litre

: N1,214.22 per litre Nigeria 🇳🇬 : N1,227.25 per litre

: N1,227.25 per litre Togo 🇹🇬 : N1,654.65 per litre

: N1,654.65 per litre Benin 🇧🇯 : N1,691.15 per litre

: N1,691.15 per litre Ghana 🇬🇭 : N1,802.72 per litre

: N1,802.72 per litre Liberia 🇱🇷 : N1,886.64 per litre

: N1,886.64 per litre Guinea 🇬🇳 : N1,892.06 per litre

: N1,892.06 per litre Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 : N1,995.31 per litre

: N1,995.31 per litre Cape Verde 🇨🇻 : N2,023.69 per litre

: N2,023.69 per litre Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 : N2,068.31 per litre

: N2,068.31 per litre Mali 🇲🇱 : N2,129.15 per litre

: N2,129.15 per litre Senegal 🇸🇳 : N2,238.64 per litre

: N2,238.64 per litre Sierra Leone 🇸🇱: N2,460.38 per litre

Key insights

Lowest Prices : Niger and Nigeria recorded the lowest average petrol prices, both just above N1,200 per litre.

: Niger and Nigeria recorded the lowest average petrol prices, both just above N1,200 per litre. Highest Prices : Sierra Leone had the highest average petrol price at N2,460.38 per litre.

: Sierra Leone had the highest average petrol price at N2,460.38 per litre. Regional Variation: Prices show a clear upward trend from Niger and Nigeria towards Sierra Leone, reflecting differences in supply, taxation, and import costs.

Petrol prices in West Africa on April 6, 2026, reveal significant disparities across the region. While some countries benefit from relatively lower costs, others face much higher prices, impacting transport, trade, and household expenses.

How Iran war affected prices?

The Iran war in 2026 has had a dramatic effect on petrol prices worldwide. When Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz after military strikes, nearly one-fifth of global oil supply was disrupted.

This choke point closure immediately sent shockwaves through energy markets, pushing Brent crude from about $70 to over $104 per barrel. The surge in crude prices translated into higher petrol costs across continents, with consumers facing steep increases at the pump.

Countries heavily reliant on imported oil, particularly in Africa and Asia, experienced worsening inflation as transport and food distribution costs climbed. The ripple effects extended beyond energy, raising prices of metals and agricultural goods, and fuelling global economic instability. Analysts point out that the war has injected deep uncertainty into supply chains, making fuel markets volatile and unpredictable.

Businesses and households alike are struggling with rising costs of living, as petrol price hikes feed into broader inflationary pressures. Unless the conflict eases and shipping routes reopen, petrol prices are expected to remain elevated, straining economies and intensifying financial hardship worldwide.

The Iran war has therefore become a defining factor in shaping global energy markets and everyday expenses in 2026.

Consumers face inflation as petrol prices climb worldwide due to Middle East conflict. Photo credit: FAWAZ OYEDEJI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Depots lower petrol price nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that petrol prices across private depots have declined in response to Dangote Refinery’s pricing strategy, intensifying competition in Nigeria’s downstream oil market.

Data shows that depots are now selling petrol at prices ranging from about N1,210 to N1,240 per litre on Thursday, April 8, down from a previous average price of N1,260, following recent market adjustments.

Source: Legit.ng