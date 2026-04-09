Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s team condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over perceived lack of leadership following killings in Jos and rising insecurity

Atiku’s camp criticised Tinubu’s ten-minute stop at Jos Airport and limited public engagement during his working visit to Lagos

Phrank Shaibu, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku, urged the President to recalibrate his governance approach and fully engage with national duties

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s team has condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what it described as a troubling lack of leadership following recent killings in Jos, Plateau State, and wider security concerns across the country.

The criticism comes after Tinubu’s reportedly ten-minute stop at Jos Airport following a deadly terrorist attack, coupled with his minimal public engagement during a recent working visit to Lagos state.

Killings in Nigeria: Again, Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Jos Massacre, Others

Source: Getty Images

Brief visit in Jos sparks outrage

Atiku’s camp labelled the President’s short stay in Plateau State as “shockingly perfunctory” and dismissive of the gravity of the tragedy.

The statement by Phrank Shaibu, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku, said:

“It is both troubling and unacceptable that, despite the devastating terrorist attack in Jos, the President spent barely ten minutes at the airport before departing. Such conduct raises serious questions about his commitment to the responsibilities entrusted to him by the Nigerian people.”

Limited engagement in Lagos draws criticism

The former Vice President’s team also criticised Tinubu’s apparent absence from key engagements in Lagos, describing his visit as largely confined to his private residence.

“Since his arrival in Lagos, the President has remained largely invisible in activities meant to validate the so-called working visit,” the statement added, highlighting that he delegated major events, including the commissioning of the Opebi–Mende–Ojota Link Bridge and the inauguration of the Multi-Agency Complex, to the Senate President.

Calls for urgent leadership response

Atiku’s camp warned that Nigeria is facing worsening insecurity, rising terrorist attacks, and international concern, pointing to the recent U.S. advisory on personnel safety in the country.

Killings in Nigeria: Again, Atiku Blasts Tinubu Over Jos Massacre, Others

Source: Getty Images

“Leadership is not a ceremonial privilege; it is a solemn duty. The office of the President demands presence, responsiveness, and an unwavering sense of responsibility—qualities that are evidently in short supply in the current administration,” the statement read.

The former Vice President’s team urged Tinubu to “urgently recalibrate his approach to governance, re-engage fully with the demands of his office, and demonstrate the seriousness of purpose required to confront the daunting challenges facing our nation.”

The statement concluded by calling for accountability and active leadership, warning that anything less would constitute a “grave disservice to the Nigerian people.”

Atiku slams Wike over threat to shoot journalist

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Atiku Abubakar Media Office has condemned, in the strongest terms, the threat issued by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against frontline journalist and broadcaster Seun Okinbaloye.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 4, signed by Atiku's media team, noted that such behaviour from a serving minister represents a “chilling signal of how far this government has descended into intolerance, lawlessness, and naked abuse of power.”

Source: Legit.ng