A man shared what he observed at the tribute service for Nanyah, the singer who died from a snake bite on January 31, 2026

He posted a clip that showed different activities that took place at the event, which was held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

Many who came across the video were moved to tears as they mourned the singer and shared what they observed

A man who attended the tribute service of Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite, has mourned her deeply.

He shared what he observed about the event, as he posted a clip showing various activities that took place there.

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s tribute service: Attendee shares observations

Identified on TikTok as @paulfortune1, the young man shared what he noticed at the event.

He noted that families and friends gathered to celebrate the lady, and it was indeed a sorrowful day.

The man captioned the video:

“It was a sorrowful moment today as friends and family gathered to bid @Nanyah farewell, this is a reminder that life can go at anything so make the best use of every opportunity you have, love, live and grow.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man’s video from Nanyah’s tribute service

Many who saw the video after the man posted it on TikTok were moved to tears as they mourned the singer and shared what they observed about the event.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@offical@queennora4 said:

"No matter how beautiful a funeral is can never be a prayer point. May your soul rest in peace."

@user31334340678454 said:

"I wish they can play my funeral for me to see B4 I die.This life is a sad place."

@noralove027 saud:

"Omo see the crowd wen pull out for her I think she is a good person."

@Drip Lord said:

"I no dey there I don cry like who dey ment. If I were there nkor. Hard guy no reach my own side."

@chizzy said:

"May her soul rest in peace premature death is not our portion in jesus name amen."

@Udo Ok said:

"Cha! Beautiful soul rest in peace. May God grant your family te fortitude to bear your loss."

@OMINILIGHT said:

"God bless you all, the white is so on point."

@Your favorite car dealer said:

"It is well indeed May God almighty grant her eternal Rest Amen."

