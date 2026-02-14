FIFA is expected to deliver a ruling on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo regarding player eligibility on Monday, February 16

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the Super Eagles will advance to the intercontinental play-offs in Mexico for a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

UK-based journalist Samuel Omaenikun believes the evidence presented by Nigeria strengthens the likelihood of a successful petition

The Super Eagles are on tenterhooks as FIFA prepares to announce its decision on Nigeria’s petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo over alleged ineligible players.

Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup campaign suffered a major setback in November 2025 after a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the final African playoff.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) quickly filed a petition to FIFA, claiming six Congolese players had illegally switched allegiances and were therefore ineligible during the match, BBC Sports reports.

The ruling, scheduled for Monday, February 16, will determine whether the Super Eagles can still secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The petition, submitted in December 2025, has been under careful review by the football governing body, which will issue its verdict in the coming days.

NFF confident as Super Eagles await ruling

NFF General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi expressed confidence that Nigeria’s petition will be successful ahead of the FIFA meeting, Africa Top Sports reports.

“We have a good case. We do not venture into what would be an exercise in futility. As far as we are concerned, we have a strong case, and we are awaiting FIFA’s decision on the complaints we have lodged.”

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi remains hopeful, stating, “We’re still in this. FIFA’s ruling could give us the chance to fight for a World Cup spot, and we are ready to step up if called upon.”

Why Nigeria’s petition may succeed

UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun believes Nigeria’s petition stands a strong chance of success.

“FIFA statutes are very clear on player eligibility, particularly regarding nationality switches,” Omaenikun told Legit.ng.

“If DR Congo fielded players who had recently changed associations without meeting FIFA’s approval requirements, Nigeria has a strong legal and procedural argument. Evidence presented by the NFF, including documents showing players’ passports and registration dates, gives them a compelling case.”

He added:

“Additionally, FIFA has recently demonstrated strict enforcement in similar eligibility disputes, such as the Malaysia case.

“Precedents like these suggest that FIFA is not likely to overlook clear procedural violations. Nigeria’s thorough documentation and attention to detail may well tip the decision in their favour, giving the Super Eagles a second chance to qualify.”

Road to the Intercontinental play-off

Should FIFA rule in Nigeria’s favour, the Super Eagles would advance to the six-team intercontinental play-offs in Mexico, where they will face the winner of the tie between New Caledonia and Jamaica.

Success in that series would secure their place at the 2026 World Cup, potentially facing tough Group K opponents, including Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

FIFA sends message to NFF about verdict

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that FIFA has reportedly informed the Nigeria Football Federation of the date it will pass a verdict on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup case against DR Congo.

NFF submitted a petition to FIFA on December 15, 2025, challenging the eligibility of six Congolese players, who recently switched their international allegiance.

