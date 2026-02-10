A lady who joined the 2026 Hallelujah Challenge shared the instant testimony she got on the first day of the online program

A Nigerian lady has opened up about the instant testimony she got after joining the first day of the Hallelujah Challenge, which kicked off on Monday, February 9, 2026.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, usually held at midnight for a number of days.

Lady shares instant testimony on Hallelujah Challenge

In a TikTok video by @thevine2000, the lady narrated how she got an instant testimony while streaming the live praise event.

She said:

“The miracle just happened right now. I am still in shock.”

The lady narrated how she had a sharp pain in her leg in the afternoon, and explained how she managed to still use it to praise God during the challenge.

According to her, after dancing with the leg, she totally forgot that it was aching in the first place before she eventually realised that the pain was no more.

She captioned the video:

“My Hallelujah testimony. God is real.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Hallelujah Challenge testimony

Her video caught people’s attention and sparked mixed reactions, as some took to the comments section to express their readiness for the event.

@cyndifab said:

"omo....i was waiting for 11:59pm,the last i check the time was 11:20pm omo...i slept off."

@Nneze said:

"This is exactly what happened to me few days ago I also thought I stepped on poison. God is really good."

@Luxe Thread said:

"Guyyyyssss I joined unprepared last night o, but you need to see me when pastor Nath gave us 2 minutes to dance."

@MrsA said:

"God is real, congratulations. Thank God for you."

@politewini said:

"He is absolutely real, thank you father."

@Mrs. Sarima said:

"I woke up this morning feeling sad and angry… timer didn’t even wake me up."

@Chioma Chukwu 53 said:

"Omo how I take sleep I no even understand."

@bella said:

"Omo I believe I will testify my soon."

@Asa DON said:

"Has the hallelujah challenge started?"

