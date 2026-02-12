The support for Tinubu's re-election in 2027 from Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, and other Igbo businessmen has remained a heated topic

Amid the drama, businessman E-Money shared a heartwarming post as he anticipated his birthday celebration

He, however, caused a stir with his reactions to comments about 'hungry billionaires' and betrayals

Businessman E-Money, whose real name is Emeka Okonkwo, has broken his silence amid criticism against Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, among other Igbo businessmen, who have openly shown support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election.

Legit.ng previously reported that the likes of Obi Cubana and Chiefpriest had been handed appointments in City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group.

E-Money shares plans for his birthday amid outrage over Igbo businessmen's support for Tinubu. Credit: iamemoney

Source: Instagram

They further sparked outrage after Cubana and Chiefpriest were spotted in a viral video with another businessman, Zenco, displaying buses meant for Tinubu's campaign.

E-Money breaks silence with birthday post

Amid the social media drama, E-Money, on Thursday, February 12, 2026, shared a post on his Instagram page about his birthday celebration, which falls on February 18.

"UPDATE! UPDATE!! 6 DAYS TO GO!!! (18th Feb loadingggg!) The countdown is getting real and the excitement is on 100!!! 😄My heart is sooo full and grateful Thankful for life, love, growth, and every single blessing along the way! Let the celebration begin alreadyyy."

Reacting, some of his followers flooded his comment section with subtle shades aimed at certain 'hungry billionaires' and 'Igbo Judas Iscariot,' which captured E-Money's attention as he responded with laughing emojis.

A screenshot of E-Money's response to subtle shades is below:

E-Money laughs over subtle shades about 'hungry billionaires.' Credit: iamemoney

Source: Instagram

What followers wrote on E-Money's page

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

eyewumidivineazanama said:

"Giveaway na water, noiseless billionaire no be cho cho cho real billionaires dey do calculations everywhere them dey e feet no be money calculations but one business or the other or thinking of business trip the whole thing you know only those engagement will always make you calm keep it up high BOS."

maskmeta226 commented:

"I just like as e money Dey leave him life low key no too much talk zero competition Nor be those Igbo Judas iscarrots."

uchenna.chukwu.7796420 said:

"Na you be real billionaire no be all this hungry billionaires looking for money to enrich them self."

austinchukwudiaustin said:

"Yes ooh true talk na him be their father, oga . Nobody go fit take over your position from day one. We all know you before them. Everything play for our eyes now. I nor Dey see them I swear."

senatorsson001 commented:

"We beg you sir, no follow them sellout happy birthday in advance the father that fathered their fathers."

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to betrayal allegation

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest publicly responded after an Igbo youth accused him of betrayal over his open support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Rather than ignore the comment, the socialite responded directly. “Na your money Zenco take buy the bus? Una never see film sef,” he replied.

His response further sparked reactions as many tackled him.

Source: Legit.ng