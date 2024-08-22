A man has unveiled his Starlink Internet system and tested the speed to know how fast it is in his house

The man said the Starlink satellite internet system was fast and that it loaded websites at a high speed

He shared a video showing when he unveiled and mounted the Starlink on his roof after buying it for N550,000

A Nigerian man has installed Elon Musk's Starlink Internet system in his house for faster internet.

The man said he decided to switch to Starlink to see if it would be faster and better for him.

The man said he bought the Starlink system for N550,000. Photo credit: TikTok/Darling Tee Phones and Getty Images/ Marc Piasecki.

In a video shared by Darling Tee Phones, the man was seen unveiling the Starlink system.

He had it installed on the roof of his house, and the system positioned itself well to receive a network supply.

Cost of Starlink internet system in Nigeria

He said he bought the Starlink system for N550,000 and noted that one would have to pay someone to install it.

Darling Tee noted that the monthly subscription for the Starlink system is N38,000.

He said the advantage is that the subscription is unlimited once one pays the N38,000 in a month.

He also said the Starlink satellite internet has a super fast internet network where he lives in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man installs Starlink

@Anonymous Guy said:

"You need stable light to use it lmao."

@Ademitipoju said:

"Do speed test make I check something."

@Korede said:

"It's poor. We have it at home and fibre one but fibre one is the best. Starlink doesn't work well raining season and doesn't have its own power bank. That is why fiber one is faster and better."

@Ran_som212 commented:

"No More 38k plan In Nigeria. Starlink only has 49k plans. The 38k plan is filled up already."

Lady installs Starlink internet system

A lady shared her discovery after buying and installing Starlink internet system in her house.

The lady, who is an online gamer, said she bought the Starlink internet router for N500,000 and that it serves her well.

According to her, the Starlink system produced by Elon Musk's company loads at 214mbs unlike others that are slow.

