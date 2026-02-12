A freshwoman of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli Campus, Anambra state, has come under fire for a piece of information on her matriculation flyer, which many frowned at

The young lady had shared her matriculation flyer on X (formerly Twitter), inviting netizens to the ceremony, which will take place on February

While many found it irritating and unpleasant, others expressed concern about how people now take advantage of events or occasions in their lives to beg the public for money

Praise Chukwuka, a lady who gained admission to study computer science at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli Campus, Anambra state, has drawn the ire of netizens over her matriculation flyer.

In a now-viral tweet on February 11, Praise, a graphics designer, released a flyer, inviting the public to her matriculation ceremony on February 13 on campus.

A first-year student has come under fire over her matriculation flyer. Photo Credit: (@praisedesigns_)

Source: Twitter

As seen on the flyer, Praise noted that people who wish to support her financially or for 'congratulatory gifting' could send money to her account.

She added her account details on the flyer, right below her appeal for 'financial support/congratulatory gifting'. Her tweet went viral, but the flyer did not sit well with netizens.

Netizens slam freshwoman's 'begging' strategy

Reacting to the flyer, a medical student, with the handle @IamFahbulous, quoted Praise's tweet with a subtle dig at her.

"I’m the first person in my lineage to see a crowdfunding-matriculation flyer," he tweeted.

His tweet gained huge traction, garnering 238k views, 4.6k likes, 797 retweets and over 100 comments, many of whom criticised her.

A young lady gets dragged on X because of her matriculation flyer which included financial solicitation. Photo Credit: (@praisedesigns_)

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Matriculation: Outrage trails freshwoman's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the freshwoman's tweet below:

@ardnaxeI said:

"So irritating.

"I’m appalled by how normalized begging has become. God help our young ones."

@ELizabethFoloki said:

"Ohhh, this reminds me of one guy who finished from a seminary and sent me flyer while I was typing congratulations he followed up with account details. I didn’t bother to respond anymore."

@DaRealMide said:

"We'll soon start paying women for breathing at this point. Everything Na achievement for them."

@miss_endowed1 said:

"Well, perhaps there are people who are impressed by her reaching such heights and would like to send a gift and don't know how, she has just made it very easy for such folks."

@EveryTnPlug said:

"She never even reach anywhere she don dey beg almajiri."

@dera_ada said:

"I almost thought it was an induction flyer until I saw the ‘Matriculation Ceremony’."

@wamba_yanick said:

"With time people won’t congratulate or wish other well to avoid unnecessary billing.

"Money has now being inserted in every happy event.

"U are matriculating.

"So why should I support u?"

@mr_felixvida said:

"This one wan first secure a GDP before her CGPA."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who wrote the UTME for four years and took post-UTME three times had celebrated gaining admission into the University of Ibadan.

Lady celebrates her matriculation online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had celebrated her matriculation into the university after staying at home for years.

The lady revealed that she wrote her West African Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) in 2017.

In a video, the lady listed how she planned her life after secondary school. She planned to enter the university in 2018 and graduate in 2022, but her life didn’t go as planned. In the comment section, the lady revealed that finances were the cause of her delay in starting a higher institution.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng