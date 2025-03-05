A Nigerian lady got people talking after she shared how she had planned her life after secondary school in 2017

Her life didn’t go according to plan as she ended up having her matriculation in 2025, the year she had planned to welcome her child

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the lady's life and shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady celebrated her matriculation despite finishing secondary school in 2017.

The lady revealed that she wrote her West African Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) in 2017.

The lady who wrote WAEC in 2017 celebrates her matriculation in 2025. Photo: @wamiri_08

In a video by @wamiri__08 on TikTok, the lady listed how she planned her life to go after secondary school.

She planned to enter the university in 2018 and graduate in 2022 but her life didn’t go as planned.

The lady captioned the video:

“If you imagine more than me, your own don spoil. My plans after Waec 2017. Enter school 2018, graduate 2022, NYSC 2023, get married 2024, born 2025. Look at me now, just dey do matric in 2025. Thank you God for the opportunity.”

In the comment section, the lady revealed that finances were the cause of her delay in starting a higher institution.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s matriculation video

Many who came across the video gave their opinions and shared their similar experiences.

@Ria said:

"I wrote jam since 2020 finished ND 2022 now am in 100level again in 2025."

@Treasure Omolara said:

"I think say na only me o. Shame no allow me post my matric picture before."

@NailedbyMO said:

"I wrote jamb since 2020 finished ND 2022 now am in 200level again in 2025."

@Oluwapheluemi said:

"Waec 2018 waited 1 year at home jamb 2020 see admission 2021 I’m done in 2023 I don’t like my ond result in 2024 I collect another jamb form in 20225."

@Arike said:

"Finish secondary school 2015,jamb 2018,admission 2019 finish my national diploma 2022 now I dey sell medicine I don’t know maybe I will further more sha."

@Misturah said:

"Finished secondary school 2022, Jamb 2022, Admissions: 2023. Now In 200 level sha."

@OYINKANSOLA said:

"Finish secondary school 2022,get admission that 2022 finish my national diploma 2024 now selling hairdressers stuff I don’t know I will further more."

@Henry Dorothy said:

"So my own have spoil cux according to my imagination me and my unborn kids should be in the US by now."

Lady celebrated matriculation despite writing WAEC in 2025. Photo: @wamiri_08

