A brilliant young lady has been recognised as the overall best graduating student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

The anatomy student claimed the top honour at FUOYE's 10th convocation ceremony, which was held on Saturday, February 7

The excited fresh graduate who finished with a 4.89 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement

Adeniyi Maryam Adedolapo, a Nigerian youth, was overjoyed as she emerged as the overall best graduating student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Celebrating her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter), the fresh graduate shared pictures from her convocation ceremony and her graduation photoshoot, in which she adorned her academic gown.

Adeniyi Maryam Adedolapo emerges as the overall best graduating student of FUOYE. Photo Credit: @ade_da_olapo

Source: Twitter

Maryam, a health blogger and web designer, appreciated Allah for the grace to complete her undergraduate studies as the top student.

She appreciated everyone who celebrated, prayed and supported her, expressing deep gratitude for their contributions. Maryam's tweet read:

"Alhamdulillah.

"Grateful to Almighty Allah for the grace to graduate as the Overall Best Graduating Student of FUOYE with a CGPA of 4.89.

"Thank you to everyone who celebrated, prayed, and supported me. I’m deeply thankful."

Maryam, from the Department of Anatomy, graduated with a 4.89 CGPA. Social media users joined Maryam in celebrating her academic success.

At the time of this report, her tweet had garnered over 10k views, 466 likes, 79 retweets and 35 comments.

Adeniyi Maryam Adedolapo graduated with a 4.89 CGPA to finish as FUOYE overall best graduating student. Photo Credit: @ade_da_olapo

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Netizens celebrate FUOYE best graduating student

Netizens celebrate FUOYE best graduating student

@AdesinaAyanwale said:

"Baarakaallahu feehi."

@EndgameMaverick said:

"A hearty congratulations."

@officialmaleek7 said:

"More knowledge, Maryam."

@RTBolarinwa said:

"Loveeee this! Barakallah Feeki."

@_Barokah__ said:

"Congratulations.

"Allahummo Barik."

@Timzy_thegreat said:

"Congratulations.

"The blessings of Allah won’t stop here and I wish you the best after FUOYE."

@theayo_co said:

"Wo, you get 4 heads.

"Congratulations."

@seetoptendotcom said:

"Wow... Anatomy? Ẹyin na tun ya werey gan nibi ìwé barakallaahu feeh."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that FUOYE first-class graduate with a 4.82 CGPA had emerged as the best graduating student of her faculty.

UNIJOS best student reveals academic success secret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chineme Reuben Esor, UNIJOS overall best graduating student, had shared the secret behind her academic success.

Esor was the star girl at UNIJOS 34th and 35th Combined Convocation and Golden Jubilee celebration held in Jos on Saturday, December 13, 2025. He won several prizes, including the Chancellor’s Prize, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council’s Prize, and the Vice-Chancellor’s Prize, among others, for her outstanding performance.

The 30-year-old indigene of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, emphasised the importance of hard work, consistency and discipline in achieving academic excellence. As reported by The Punch, she disclosed this during an interview in Jos on Sunday, December 14, 2025. Esor said she intended to further her education, with a special interest in robotics. She explained that she will use her knowledge to help Nigeria tackle its security challenges.

