Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Anatomy Student Emerges FUOYE Overall Best Graduating Student With 4.89 CGPA
People

Anatomy Student Emerges FUOYE Overall Best Graduating Student With 4.89 CGPA

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • A brilliant young lady has been recognised as the overall best graduating student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)
  • The anatomy student claimed the top honour at FUOYE's 10th convocation ceremony, which was held on Saturday, February 7
  • The excited fresh graduate who finished with a 4.89 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Adeniyi Maryam Adedolapo, a Nigerian youth, was overjoyed as she emerged as the overall best graduating student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Celebrating her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter), the fresh graduate shared pictures from her convocation ceremony and her graduation photoshoot, in which she adorned her academic gown.

Nigerians react as anatomy student emerges overall best graduating student of FUOYE with CGPA of 4.89
Adeniyi Maryam Adedolapo emerges as the overall best graduating student of FUOYE. Photo Credit: @ade_da_olapo
Source: Twitter

Maryam, a health blogger and web designer, appreciated Allah for the grace to complete her undergraduate studies as the top student.

Read also

Tributes pour in for Nambatingue Tokomon: PSG's 1st European goal scorer dies at 73

She appreciated everyone who celebrated, prayed and supported her, expressing deep gratitude for their contributions. Maryam's tweet read:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

"Alhamdulillah.
"Grateful to Almighty Allah for the grace to graduate as the Overall Best Graduating Student of FUOYE with a CGPA of 4.89.
"Thank you to everyone who celebrated, prayed, and supported me. I’m deeply thankful."

Maryam, from the Department of Anatomy, graduated with a 4.89 CGPA. Social media users joined Maryam in celebrating her academic success.

At the time of this report, her tweet had garnered over 10k views, 466 likes, 79 retweets and 35 comments.

Nigerians react as anatomy student emerges overall best graduating student of FUOYE with CGPA of 4.89
Adeniyi Maryam Adedolapo graduated with a 4.89 CGPA to finish as FUOYE overall best graduating student. Photo Credit: @ade_da_olapo
Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Netizens celebrate FUOYE best graduating student

Legit.ng has compiled some social media reactions to the FUOYE best graduating student's post below:

@AdesinaAyanwale said:

"Baarakaallahu feehi."

@EndgameMaverick said:

"A hearty congratulations."

@officialmaleek7 said:

"More knowledge, Maryam."

@RTBolarinwa said:

"Loveeee this! Barakallah Feeki."

@_Barokah__ said:

"Congratulations.
"Allahummo Barik."

@Timzy_thegreat said:

"Congratulations.
"The blessings of Allah won’t stop here and I wish you the best after FUOYE."

@theayo_co said:

Read also

UNILAG student graduates with first-class, breaks record with "highest CGPA" in his department

"Wo, you get 4 heads.
"Congratulations."

@seetoptendotcom said:

"Wow... Anatomy? Ẹyin na tun ya werey gan nibi ìwé barakallaahu feeh."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that FUOYE first-class graduate with a 4.82 CGPA had emerged as the best graduating student of her faculty.

UNIJOS best student reveals academic success secret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chineme Reuben Esor, UNIJOS overall best graduating student, had shared the secret behind her academic success.

Esor was the star girl at UNIJOS 34th and 35th Combined Convocation and Golden Jubilee celebration held in Jos on Saturday, December 13, 2025. He won several prizes, including the Chancellor’s Prize, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council’s Prize, and the Vice-Chancellor’s Prize, among others, for her outstanding performance.

Read also

Graduate who saw 4.49 CGPA in final result cries out in viral video: "Very annoying score"

The 30-year-old indigene of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, emphasised the importance of hard work, consistency and discipline in achieving academic excellence. As reported by The Punch, she disclosed this during an interview in Jos on Sunday, December 14, 2025. Esor said she intended to further her education, with a special interest in robotics. She explained that she will use her knowledge to help Nigeria tackle its security challenges.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Ekiti StateNigerian Universities
Hot:
Vine quotes Marie temara Latest free air channels Cdfib Black actors