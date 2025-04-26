A Nigerian lady celebrated as she matriculated in the University of Ibadan after years of seeking admission

The young lady shared how she wrote JAMB for four years and her experience with Post-UTME at UI

Many reacted as the lady mentioned her unusual course and congratulated her on her matriculation

A Nigerian lady named Margaret celebrated as she finally gained admission into the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for four years.

JAMB four times Lady matriculates in UI after writing JAMB 4 times. Photo: @MargaretBa11389

Source: Facebook

In a tweet by @MargaretBa11389 on X, the lady added that she wrote the Post-UTME in UI for three years.

She shared photos of her matriculation at UI, as she congratulated herself and expressed gratitude to God.

Margaret said:

“4 times JAMB, 3 times UI POST-UTME. I Matriculated today at the University of Ibadan. God I am grateful.”

In the comment section, she added that she was given her dream course, which was German. She also added that it was not an easy journey.

See her tweet below:

JAMB begins 2025 UTME

JAMB commenced the 2025 UTME across different computer-based test locations in the country on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Candidates were advised to print their exam slips from April 19 to confirm their centre, date, and time. The board also assured that no candidate will be posted outside their chosen examination town.

The examination conducted by the JAMB is expected to come to an end on May 5.

Reactions as girl writes JAMB four times

@Afolabip1 said:

"Omo…Congratulations by the way. The lord is your strength. Hope it is sha MBBS?"

@Pru_ddent said:

"Congratulations. I hope you got your dream course?"

@ayo_deji47 said:

"Omo ur head strong buh congrats."

@Masked_divah said:

"Congratulations girlll and welcome to the university of Ibadan."

@demstardm said:

"I can guess they still didn’t give you the course you wish to study…."

@SegunAniz said:

"Congratulations, Margaret! Four JAMB attempts and three UI Post-UTMEs is incredible! Congrats again on joining the First and Best, all the best in your pursuit!"

@Akinsowon88 said:

"You will quote this with your convocation in Jesus Name. Amen. Congratulations. Go girl."

@Barnslalatu said:

"No vex oo, People still dey write jamb more than two times? Braaahhh I for don go learn beta digital skills instead. But kudos to you on not giving up on your dreams."

@fayvour4348721 said:

"Girl you tried oo. JAMB four times!!!..Omor me that wrote twice applying for Unizik I lost my sanity. Congratulations to you."

JAMB four times Lady matriculates in UI after writing JAMB 4 times. Photo: @MargaretBa11389

Source: Twitter

JAMB candidate goes missing in Lagos

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian man raised the alarm when his sister went missing while going to write her JAMB exam.

He later shared an update on how the matter was reported to the police station at Ajah and what the police said.

Many who came across the post lamented the route she took and prayed for her safe and quick return to her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng