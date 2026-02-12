A Nigerian lady shared an emotional tribute to her late friend Ifunanya ‘Nanyah’ Nwangene, describing her as talented and exceptionally kind.

She recounted how Ifunanya once listened calmly and apologised during a misunderstanding

Judith reflected on their close friendship since two years ago, highlighting the singer’s generosity and encouragement in music

A Nigerian woman, Wilfred Judith, has shared an emotional tribute to her late friend, Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, recounting how the singer responded when she was upset with her (Nanyah).

Judith took to Facebook to pour out her heart following Ifunanya's passing.

In her lengthy post, she reflected on their friendship. She described the late singer as talented, humble, and exceptionally kind, even when she makes an offense.

Judith disclosed that they first met in April 2024 and became very close friends.

Beyond her musical gift, Judith highlighted Ifunanya’s welcoming nature. She narrated how the late singer once offered to lend her a dinner gown for a choir event after noticing she did not have the required outfit. That gesture, she said, made her feel accepted and valued.

She also recounted secretly recording Ifunanya when she was singing. She said:

"I never knew what your voice sounded like till my 3rd rehearsal when you auditioned for the role of Pamina, and MD said we shouldn't record, but I secretly recorded and showed all my colleagues, I was wowed because you sounded like an angel."

However, one of the most touching parts of her tribute was when she revealed that she had once been upset with Ifunanya over a misunderstanding.

Instead of reacting angrily, Judith said Ifunanya listened quietly, responded gently, and even apologised for how she felt.

“I remember being upset with you once and I had to tell you about it. You kept quiet and listened to me. Your reply melted me. At the end, it was a misunderstanding, and you still hugged and said sorry for the way I felt,” she wrote on a Facebook post.

Judith described the late singer as someone who never reacted harshly and always treated people with respect. She said Ifunanya constantly encouraged her musically and even offered to lend her a guitar to help her learn an instrument.

Reflecting on the singer’s final moments, Judith said she was amazed by how calm and peaceful Ifunanya appeared, even during difficult times.

She said:

“As Christians, we are not supposed to mourn like people without faith, but this past week, I have been down in my faith.”

Reactions to tribute from Nanyah's friend

Her tribute has since sparked emotional reactions online, with many sympathising with her grief and praising Ifunanya’s gentle spirit and talent.

Some of the comments are below.

Odera Ferd said:

"My condolences, my dear. Please take heart and be consoled by your good memories with her."

Augustina Chidinma commented:

Chaii, this one hurts specifically. Please stay strong, sis."

Sylvia Ozoemena stated:

"Please be comforted, she is singing with the angels at the right hand of God.. dibe!!! May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace, amen."

