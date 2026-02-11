A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media, crying out for help after encountering a very challenging time in her life

In a now-viral tweet, she appealed to netizens to connect her with opportunities that could transform her financial situation

She confessed feeling sad due to being jobless and lacking even a volunteer role to gain the experience she needs to achieve her goal

A young lady's plea for help has touched thousands on social media, as she openly shared her struggles with finding employment and gaining experience.

She reached out for support and guidance on where to find opportunities to turn her life around, as she was tired of feeling stuck.

Nigerian lady without a job seeks help online. Photo credit: @nammie_03/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady seeks help on social media

Her tweet sparked comments of sympathy and advice, as people responded with suggestions on how she could improve her situation.

Identified as @nammie_03 on X, she had expressed feelings of sadness and isolation, stating that she was without a job and even lacked a volunteer position to help her build her skills.

She mentioned attempting to reach out to potential connections through direct messages, but had not received any responses.

Her lack of a support network, including friends who could offer encouragement or introduce her to opportunities, added to her feeling of being stuck.

Her vulnerability and tears touched many, who are now offering words of encouragement and advice on communities she could join to learn and find opportunities.

Nigerian lady seeks help to take her life to a better level. Photo credit: @nammie_03/X.

Source: Twitter

In the lady's words:

"Right now I feel so down. Nothing feels like it’s working. I have nothing doing no job, not even a volunteer role to get the experience I need. I’ve tried cold DMs but no response yet. I don’t even have friends to encourage me or connect me with opportunities. I’m kind of stuck. If you’ve been here before, please what communities should I join to learn, grow, and find opportunities? I would really appreciate your suggestions and connections."

Reactions as lady laments over unemployment

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Anthony Odeh said:

"In this case, it's best to keep up with learning something everyday and applying. You could try different strategies of application. However, the opportunities will come when you least expect them. Especially if you trust the process and keep being good at what you do."

Onuora Ifunanya said:

"There are days I feel I'm not good enough, not giving my best, and not where I'm meant to be. But that is because of the high expectations I place on myself. Sometimes, the best remedy is to take a break and repace with positive mantras and offline hobbies."

Omotunde reacted:

"Your feelings are normal. It means you know what you want. Double what you are doing currently. If no one is there to encourage you, encourage yourself. Everyone is dealing with their own shitt too. Your congratulations are nearer than expected, my sis."

Rx Techie added:

"This is a phase that can drive you crazy but if you keep building yourself, you will appreciate this phase later. It can be very bad, I have been there and I just kept gaining new skills. People will call you a tech period but I was very broke up to the point of death."

See the post below:

UK-based lady cries out over unemployment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady based in the UK expressed deep frustration as she failed to secure a job after attending an interview.

The lady said she went through an interview process from the first stage to the last stage only to be told she wasn't hired.

Source: Legit.ng