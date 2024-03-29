A lady based in the UK has expressed deep frustration after she failed to secure a job after attending an interview

The lady said she went through an interview process from the first stage to the last stage only to be told she wasn't hired

She said she was tired of being unemployed in the UK because she had been unable to secure a job

A UK-based lady is not finding it funny currently as she has been unable to secure a job in the country.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Toyo Elejo, mentioned that she was tired of being unemployed in the UK.

The lady said she was tired of being unemployed. Photo credit: TikTok/Toyo Elojo and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

She said she was frustrated that despite all her efforts, she has been unable to secure a job for herself.

Toyo said what was more painful to her was that she followed through the process of a particular interview from stage one to last, only to be told she was not hired.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her post resonated with some other Nigerians who live in the UK and who are going through the same experience.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Toyo's video

@Osemeka said:

"I spent like £70 to attend an interview (I thought it went fine) and they still served me breakfast."

@Snap Whereis_Mona said:

"I got rejected for a dishwashing job …Imagine that."

@Sensie said:

"This happened to me at one interview… fam we were literally having a laugh and all cracked up but guess what… we regret to inform you."

@Horpsy lensky commented:

"I did NHS interview last month, they told me “you scored high, you were employable but someone else filled the position internally."

@Horpsy lensky said:

"Omoh no give up o. I just spent the whole day downloading the updated list of licensed sponsors, tomorrow na to call them tire o."

Man shares websites to get jobs in the UK

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man based in the UK shared a list of websites where people could apply for jobs.

Some of the websites are Humly Midlands, Supply Desk, Tradewind Recruitment, Aspire People, and Reeson Education.

Checks on one of the websites, Humly Midlands, showed four listed jobs, with one paying £11,378 (N12.7m) per year.

Source: Legit.ng