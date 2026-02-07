Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Lady Goes Online to Seek Funds from Men for Business, Says She Won't Pay in Kind, People React
People

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to seek help from any man in the country who can assist her financially
  • According to the lady, she is looking for a man who would support her financially without expecting anything from her in return
  • She further stated that she is a hairstylist in need of money to set up a business, but is not willing to offer any favours in exchange

A Nigerian lady has appealed for financial assistance on social media, hoping to find a benefactor to support her entrepreneurial ambitions.

She is seeking someone to provide her with the necessary funds without expecting anything in return.

Lady seeks help from Nigerian man.
Lady requests for financial help for business, says she won't pay in kind. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent/Instagram.
Source: TikTok

Lady seeks help on social media

The video was shared on Instagram by @stanleyaaron, and has sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

In the clip, the lady identified herself as a hairstylist who's searching for a generous individual to help her secure funding to establish her business.

She emphasised that she is not looking for a handout, but rather an opportunity to receive support without being obligated to repay the kindness with favours or services.

The lady promised to utilize the assistance to build a successful business, which she would manage diligently for herself without giving anything in return.

In her words:

"Can I see a man, whether a chief, that will help my life without collecting anything. I’m a hairstylist; money to set up a business for me. I will fill it up with goods myself but I won’t pay in kind. I will be grateful for about a year. Don’t say I didn’t speak up now o."

Reactions as lady seeks financial help for business

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the lady's plea.

Bamidele__oj said:

"Send a dm."

Iamchaka_chaka said:

"This is no “crying” for help na she they gist for help, kwatinu."

Officialnelsonsteve said:

"Go ask your father."

Amvin11.11 reacted:

"Go meet ur papa."

D_adventure1 said:

"Tell us say you they fine man not help. VDM is open to helping why don’t you reach out to him ?"

Ndchristal said:

"Your father and brothers nko."

Zaddyofnaija said:

"That's your father call him."

Oghenekevweug said:

"Bandit."

Capitalfragrance said:

"What happened to your family?"

Posheeyb said:

"Go and hustle for your own money."

Kejedmaster1 said:

"Just talk to your real father and your father in heaven."

Xscoquesounds said:

"Start from your Family Men. Thanks."

Diligent__mark5 said:

"Ur daddy dey offline."

King_jaido said:

"Your papa or uncle will help you."

Jumaatson asked:

"Is ur fada not a man? He is the only one that can fulfil such request.

See the post below:

Lady seeks financial help to pay bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady planning her marriage sought financial assistance for the bride price, as her fiancé was unable to afford it.

The bride price was reduced, but the fiancé was still unable to pay, prompting her to ask for help.

Source: Legit.ng

Ankrah Shalom

