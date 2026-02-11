A Nigerian woman documented her frustrating apartment search in Lagos, disclosing poor living conditions shown by housing agents

She rejected several options due to issues like mold, unsafe neighborhoods, cramped spaces, and inaccessible locations

Her viral video sparked conversations online, with many sharing similar house-hunting struggles and budget concerns

A Nigerian woman's quest for a new apartment has gone viral, with her documenting the frustrating conditions of rental properties being offered by housing agents.

The woman took her followers along as she inspected a series of deeply disappointing living spaces.

One apartment, which she labelled 'by far the most terrible apartment I have gone to check,' showcased a property so unsuitable that she was left almost speechless.

"It's like they just removed a room from their apartment and want to rent it out," she says while inspecting one of the apartments in Lagos.

Her search was filled with similar letdowns. Another agent took her to a "self-contained" apartment in a neighborhood in Lagos that she deemed unsafe. She described it as "an area for area boys." Despite being newly renovated, she dismissed it due to the poor location and lack of a compound.

The properties she inspected were plagued by a range of issues, from being incredibly small to having serious structural problems like mold and water damage that were crudely covered up.

"It obviously has mold issues... and they just did patch-patch on the walls," she noted while at one apartment.

In a final frustrating twist, she was shown a spacious apartment that was, however, inaccessible by car.

"You have to park, cross a canal to get to this street," she explained.

According to her, the budget she has for an apartment ranges from N800,000 to N1 million.

Reactions to lady's house-hunting quest in Lagos

The search resonated with thousands of viewers, many of whom have shared their own difficult experiences with house hunting.

Some of the comments are below.

Tumzeey007 said:

"Just come Ikorodu the money go rent you room."

Lastbo4n wrote:

"You get mind ooh, what if the one you immediately you enter then you later find out you were kidnapped?"

Thollulawpe commented:

"Still don’t understand how people complain about not getting house on time, the Agents I’ve in my contact post beautiful house for rent everyday. It’s all about your money."

Big.luna28 stated:

"It is your budget. This one no be agent faults o, abi na 60k yearly rent you Dey find?"

Debzrealty commented:

"How you see it if I were you I’ll ask the man can you live in this kind of environment with the budget you’re going to pay them."

