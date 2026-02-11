A mother grabbed people’s attention as she went down on her knees to beg her child’s school to reduce excessive assignments

The mother explained and mentioned the number of assignments her child is given on a daily basis

She called on the authorities to act, explaining that the homework is taking a toll on her child due to schoolwork

A mother went down on her knees as she begged her child's school over the high number of assignments they give her child every day.

The mother called on the authorities to find a solution, explaining that it has almost turned her child into a zombie because of excessive work.

Mother begs school to reduce excessive assignment

@apieceofjazz explained in her video that the assignments are too much and mentioned the specific number of tasks the school her child attends gives daily.

She added that when the child returns from school, the assignments are the next thing to solve, but it is too much.

She said:

"Lekki school, migwo. The assignment is getting too much, we don tire o. This assignment don too much o."

"What is going on, we're getting 6 assignments every single day, our children are over stimulated. When they come back home, they don't even want to write because they're tired."

"They've been in school all day, when they come back, they have 6 assignments. Guess what, they'll finish that assignment, they'll go to bed, they'll wake up by 6, they're in school, they're learning, they'll come back, you're giving them 2 assignments."

She spoke about her 5-year-old child, explaining that she just helped solve a very difficult question and asked that this is stopped.

She continued:

"What is going on? Look at me, I wan nearly craze because I just finished a project for my 5-year-old. The project at this point is giving wave, it's going oil company project."

"What is the problem, Abeg make una help us o. Even if we're jobless, we go to work, we come back, there's traffic. Just the small time wey we go use do assignments, una dey give them 6 assignments."

"Some of these students come back by 3, some come back by 6, they're tired."

"They're not even learning again, they're just going through classes and and going through schools, they're acting like zombies."

Reactions as mother begs for reduced homework

Hardufe stressed:

"If my son bring 4 assignments, na me go write 2 he go write d remaining two, I no fill kill innocent boy with book."

Jamo shared:

"The teachers are pushing their jobs to the parents.

BEDDINGS/CURTAINS IN LAGOS🛍️ asked:

"5 years Dey do project ???"

Borraski added:

"Ma’am this cry no go solve this issue o, just try de drop those children around 6 am for school so they can be able to copy from others… everything no be complain. Naso me and my Wife de run am."

chukssyudykay25🇹🇬🇳🇬👑 wrote:

"Na for PTA meeting u suppose go complain make other parents join mouth."

STREET_VIBEZ noted:

"After all these stress them go become nail technicians or become PROs for Lagos clubs."

Salamah shared:

"Madam I will tell you for free that that's the only time they'll have a good sense of studying. If you have any child in university pay him/her a surprise visit and check his/her study lives. Entire of his/her time in university will be copy copy. better leave them to work on thise assignments now and do what you can. University na copy copy oooo."

cakesbymidan said:

"Na so them carry French assignment give my son. French wey dem just start last week o. I sent it back to the school."

