Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Mother Speaks Out as School Gives 5-Year-Old 6 Assignments Every Day, Video Goes
People

Mother Speaks Out as School Gives 5-Year-Old 6 Assignments Every Day, Video Goes

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
4 min read
  • A mother grabbed people’s attention as she went down on her knees to beg her child’s school to reduce excessive assignments
  • The mother explained and mentioned the number of assignments her child is given on a daily basis
  • She called on the authorities to act, explaining that the homework is taking a toll on her child due to schoolwork

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

A mother went down on her knees as she begged her child's school over the high number of assignments they give her child every day.

The mother called on the authorities to find a solution, explaining that it has almost turned her child into a zombie because of excessive work.

Mother says homework is turning child into zombie
Mother cries out as child gets six assignments daily. Photo Source: Tiktok/apieceofjazz
Source: TikTok

Mother begs school to reduce excessive assignment

@apieceofjazz explained in her video that the assignments are too much and mentioned the specific number of tasks the school her child attends gives daily.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She added that when the child returns from school, the assignments are the next thing to solve, but it is too much.

Read also

Jarvis discloses why it's always 'so hard' to end things with her, video goes viral on TikTok

She said:

"Lekki school, migwo. The assignment is getting too much, we don tire o. This assignment don too much o."
"What is going on, we're getting 6 assignments every single day, our children are over stimulated. When they come back home, they don't even want to write because they're tired."
"They've been in school all day, when they come back, they have 6 assignments. Guess what, they'll finish that assignment, they'll go to bed, they'll wake up by 6, they're in school, they're learning, they'll come back, you're giving them 2 assignments."

She spoke about her 5-year-old child, explaining that she just helped solve a very difficult question and asked that this is stopped.

She continued:

"What is going on? Look at me, I wan nearly craze because I just finished a project for my 5-year-old. The project at this point is giving wave, it's going oil company project."

Read also

Viral UI German graduate reacts on X after German Language School offered her N1m compensation

Mother says too much homework is stressing her child
Mother kneels to beg school over too many assignments. Photo Source: Tiktok/apieceofjazz
Source: TikTok
"What is the problem, Abeg make una help us o. Even if we're jobless, we go to work, we come back, there's traffic. Just the small time wey we go use do assignments, una dey give them 6 assignments."
"Some of these students come back by 3, some come back by 6, they're tired."
"They're not even learning again, they're just going through classes and and going through schools, they're acting like zombies."

Reactions as mother begs for reduced homework

Hardufe stressed:

"If my son bring 4 assignments, na me go write 2 he go write d remaining two, I no fill kill innocent boy with book."

Jamo shared:

"The teachers are pushing their jobs to the parents.

BEDDINGS/CURTAINS IN LAGOS🛍️ asked:

"5 years Dey do project ???"

Borraski added:

"Ma’am this cry no go solve this issue o, just try de drop those children around 6 am for school so they can be able to copy from others… everything no be complain. Naso me and my Wife de run am."

Read also

Young Nigerian lady goes viral as she bags high paying job in dollars, people congratulate her

chukssyudykay25🇹🇬🇳🇬👑 wrote:

"Na for PTA meeting u suppose go complain make other parents join mouth."

STREET_VIBEZ noted:

"After all these stress them go become nail technicians or become PROs for Lagos clubs."

Salamah shared:

"Madam I will tell you for free that that's the only time they'll have a good sense of studying. If you have any child in university pay him/her a surprise visit and check his/her study lives. Entire of his/her time in university will be copy copy. better leave them to work on thise assignments now and do what you can. University na copy copy oooo."

cakesbymidan said:

"Na so them carry French assignment give my son. French wey dem just start last week o. I sent it back to the school."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mother was surprised by the homework her daughter brought from school. She showed it on TikTok because some questions were strange.

Read also

Lady bumps into boyfriend's side chick after visiting unannounced, her reaction goes viral

Father slams school for giving 2-year-old homework

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian father got angry after his 2-year-old daughter, who cannot speak yet, was given assignments on her second day of school.

He questioned whether the school expects him and his wife to complete the homework, insisting that they paid fees for care and rest, not assignments.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsTikTok
Hot:
Mika kleinschmidt Daydrian harding Funny numbers Dr lynette nusbacher