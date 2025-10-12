A Nigerian man was surprised when she saw the homework her daughter brought home from school

The woman displayed the workbook on Tiktok after seeing the unusual questions the teacher asked her daughter

However, what impressed social media users was the way the woman cleverely answered the questions

A Nigerian mother was taken aback when she saw the homework given to her daughter in school.

She displayed the homework on TikTok, noting that some of the questions appeared to be offpoint.

The mother cleverly did the homework given to her daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@viktoria_jay.

Source: TikTok

According to @viktoria_jay, one of the questions asked her to draw her daughter on a weighing scale and write out her weight.

Another question said she should draw her daugher beside a measuring tape and write out the measurement.

Viktoria said she did not know how to go about the question since she is not an artist.

To remedy the situation, Viktoria pasted one photograph of her daughter on the weighing scale in the workbook.

Also, she pasted another one beside the measuring tape, insisting she cannot draw.

The mother did the homework the best way she could. Photo credit: TikTok/@viktoria_jay.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman shows homework given to her daughter

@Omoh Benedicta said:

"Na so my child was asked to draw her brother and sister meanwhile na only her I born."

@Joy vitus said:

"My son’s teacher gave my son assignment to draw himself."

@Buzor said:

"On my sons first resumption day, the aunty gave him h/w to write 1-100 mind u NUR 2.. I came back him tire and exhausted from work, I just collect the homework wrote on it “aunty abeg it’s too early to Dey give this kind assignment “ I put em for his bag."

@Jiggyperks said:

"Teacher heart go first cut when she open the book."

@Fæ said:

"I feel like Some of the exercises they give these children are meaningless. That’s how they told my neighbors daughter to draw her father and mother meanwhile her father died couple of days before they gave her the assignment, her mama begin cry again."

@Eggovin_ said:

"You are such an intentional mother o, if na me she go carry am go back to school like that, I swear!! No be me them go Whyne."

@Lammiee said:

"I think the point of this exercise is to help her with measurement. She can draw a stickman figure, just ensure she knows her height and how to indicate it on the ruler, then also her weight and how to indicate it on the scale."

@Ashley said:

"Based on what I have seen from living abroad these kinds of assignments are meant to test certain intellectual skills of the child. When i take my younger brother for his regular checkups with the doctor they start by giving him a paper with some stuff to draw. They said even if he cannot draw the things properly he should do what he can because its those mistakes they want to check and they want to see that he can understand certain instructions."

Man frowns at assignment given to his daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian father expressed outrage after his 2-year-old daughter, who cannot speak yet, was given assignments on her second day of school.

He questioned whether the school expects him and his wife to complete assignments, insisting they paid fees for care and rest, not homework.

The father declared his daughter will no longer attend the school and vowed to visit the school to demand a refund of her fees.

Source: Legit.ng