A mother and a father reacted in a funny video after their baby brought home the assignment she was given in school

The baby's father rejected assisting with the assignment, saying it was too difficult for a kid her age

Before the kid's mother tried to solve it, she told her husband she was more brilliant than him in a WhatsApp conversation

A Nigerian mother has shared a video showing the assignment her kid's teacher gave her to solve.

Immediately the kid brought the homework, she sent a photo of it to her father for assistance and a drama unfolded.

Homework for kids

The man told the mother (@asborganicvendor) not to bother about the homework, wondering why they would give such a task to a kid.

The woman argued that the man did not know how to solve it, hence the complaint. Their WhatsApp exchanges were hilarious.

Before they ended their conversation, the woman said she was going to assist the baby on the assignment alone.

Her attempt at the questions was dramatic. According to what she read, the homework's instruction was to show the kid the different ways of sitting at home.

The mother underlined some keywords in the questions, and people wondered why she did so.

Ethereal said:

"It’s simply teaching her the proper way to sit... She must sit uprightly while her feets are on the floor and her bottom on the chair. No be sit on chair ooo mummy."

@Hopecollections said:

"How old is she wey Dem dey give her dis kind assignment abii ori teacher e yiii nii."

1% said:

"Just like Queen primer then…..you go they hear”we go up,up we go,am I to go up,yes go up” or you go dey hear”a cat, a fat cat sat,a fat cat sat on a mat” omo nursery school days.this generation now naa chin chin dey go dey chop for school."

mide_ said:

"The teacher dey on colos ,nah the child come school nah parents dey give assignment ,because i don’t understand the twist ,was it necessary?"

Harry said:

"Una two no suppose born yet ooo, wetin you wan dey teach your girl like this."

RICHFLOW._fx said:

"I no sure say Una go even sabi teach am her homework at primary 2."

Bee said:

"Las las everyone will know that school is not scam. people will say school is scam but still send thier children to school."

mrkura said:

"The number one is the answer. when they talk about body posture. in this case sit up tall means you should sit with your back bone straight, done pend as if you are pressing phone."

Another mother complained about assignment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady made a relatable video to complain about how schools keep giving kids assignments to frustrate parents.

She said that the assignment given to her kid was for her and her husband, as the questions were more advanced than what the child had been taught.

