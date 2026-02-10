A University of Ibadan German graduate who went viral on X (formerly Twitter) has reacted to the German Language School's N1 million compensation to her

This came after she publicly announced that she had cut ties with the school, citing a misalignment in their standard and hers

While many people commended how both parties publicly parted ways with no rancour, others urged her not to reject the compensation

Oluwaseyifunmi, the viral University of Ibadan German graduate who earlier cut ties with the German Language School after 13 days of working for the company, has commented on the school's offer of N1 million compensation to her.

The school had released a statement on X apologising to the lady and offering her the N1 million compensation in acknowledgement of her good work and to make up for the inconvenience she encountered.

UI graduate's reaction to N1 million offer

Commenting under the German Language School's tweet, Oluwaseyifunmi appreciated the company for its honesty and for taking responsibility.

She also commended the acknowledgement and the compensation the school offered to her and wished the company well in its future endeavours. Her reply read:

"Thank you for the honesty and for taking responsibility. I appreciate the acknowledgment and the compensation offered, and I wish you the very best moving forward."

Reactions trail UI German graduate's comment

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the German graduate's comment below:

@Emuobor_ said:

"They tried on their professionalism on this matter. I'm glad both parties are okay and in good terms."

@boujurz said:

"It's best you don't accept the funds, they have taken responsibility of their action, just leave it that way."

@GustinTerr31356 said:

"Collect compensation o. You deserve it with how you showed transparency and regard for excellence."

@bigcaptainvibes said:

"Good. It’s better to accept the compensation. Because you have created a lot of awareness to their brand."

@Konig_timz said:

"Good of them to accept their fault. Collect compensation and look for other ways to japa."

@tburgofficial said:

"Hope you have dropped you account in the dm....first secure that 1m before they change their mind."

@3xPierre said:

"This is the best way to end a relationship. I say my side, you say yours, you compensate me, we kiss good bye. Everyone moves on."

@Abe_Kowo said:

"The German Language School has the potential to transform into a Pan-African centre of linguistic excellence, extending its reach beyond German to embrace languages such as Swahili, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, French, Spanish, Zulu, Arabic, and Russian. Early challenges and missteps are part of the journey and can be navigated with transparency, responsibility, and appropriate redress, paving the way for a bold and inclusive future in language education."

Graduate quits working for German Language School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the viral University of Ibadan German graduate had cut ties with the German Language School after 13 days of working for the company.

In a tweet on February 10, the German graduate explained that she had carried out her due diligence on the school, including attending their classes and reviewing their social media handles, before accepting to work for them and recommending and inviting the public to the school's free trial class.

However, to her disappointment, the actual trial class she had recommended to her audience was a far cry from the quality, coordination and preparedness she had earlier experienced, leading to a loss of trust and credibility with her audience.

