An adventurous lady, who calls herself Motorcycle Girl, has recounted her daring road trip from Lagos to South Africa on her bike

She shared a video giving a recap of how she kicked off in Lagos and the Nigerian states she rode through before entering Cameroon, in the first leg of her journey

She also revealed how much fuel she used for the entire trip and how many weeks it took her to eventually arrive in South Africa

A female biker, known on TikTok as @mamaspade10, has shown netizens how she rode her Honda CB500x bike from Lagos to South Africa in weeks.

She shared a video on TikTok showing how she started her journey from Lagos and then to Shagamu, Ore.

A lady narrates how she rode her bike from Lagos to South Africa. Photo Credit: @mamaspade101

Source: TikTok

Using a Google Insta360 action cam, the biker, known as Motorcycle Girl, highlighted on TikTok her fun interactions with people along the way, including personnel of the army and the Nigerian police.

She showed the Nigerian states she rode through, including Benin, Asaba, Enugu, Anambra and Abakaliki. She did a voice-over as she recapped her trip.

"My journey took me from Lagos to Shagamu, Ore, and to Benin bypass. From there, I made my way to Asaba, Delta state and from Asaba, I continued to Anambra.

"I went through Onitsha, Awka. From there to Enugu. I spent a few days in Enugu, and then I continued through Abakaliki, Ebonyi state

"From there, I got to Mbok junction. From Mbok junction, I took the road going to Ikom in Cross Rivers state...I spent a few days in Ikom as well, and from Ikom I rode to Ekok, the border between Nigeria and Cameroon.

"And from there, I crossed into Cameroon. That was my first leg from Lagos to South Africa."

How long it took biker

In the comment section, she revealed that she spent N2 million on fuelling her bike for the trip.

"Total budget for fuel was 2m," she replied a netizen who asked her how much fuel she used.

She also disclosed that it took her five weeks to journey from Lagos to South Africa.

A lady rode her bike from Lagos to South Africa in five weeks. Photo Credit: @mamaspade101

Source: TikTok

See her video below:

Biker's journey to South Africa elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the biker's journey below:

Tebogo Dlamini said:

"Wait I thought it's only Kenyans who could do such Road trips to S.A Since they don't require any VISA's.I am sure alot of Paperwork was required."

lLilian said:

"Ehn ehn okay, first bus to Enugu then bike to SA .. Vacation don set."

CPA d’Great said:

"Una dey try ooh.. To use bike go from Mainland to Island dey fear me sef."

Menene🦅😎 said:

"When u come to Ikom again, holla at me... I can see you chilled at Montana in Ikom."

Stanley obi said:

"Omo you get mind oo what anything happen to your bike on a lonely road God forbid thought."

Bigzhima said:

"This lady is gradually making it easier to travel to other countries by road but we never understand yet."

TechxFinancebycalista said:

"Wait, so this Ekok can take one to South Africa? All my years growing up in Ikom, living at boarder road, I never had an idea."

Oman king said:

"So my state Ebonyi state, is close to South Africa, waw, na movement."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a courageous female biker visiting 52 countries on her bike had suffered a fall in Niger Republic.

Lady who toured 19 states with bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Olayemi, a Nigerian lady who toured 19 states in Northern Nigeria with a bike within two weeks.

She is an Immigration officer with a First Degree in Education from the University of Ibadan. But what makes her stand out from the crowd is her passion for biking and exploring new places. Olayemi recently had a tour riding across the 19 Northern states of Nigeria, covering over 5,000 kilometres.

She made history as the first female biker to tour the North. Olayemi started biking in September 2022, less than a year ago and said her reason for biking was because she felt the bike was cheaper and easier to manage.

Source: Legit.ng