Young Lady Who Dropped out of Secondary School at 16 Leaves Nigeria to Study at Dubai University
- A young Nigerian lady has celebrated flying to Dubai to further her studies and disclosed that she dropped out of secondary school at 16
- She shared a video showing when she left the airport, bade her loved ones goodbye and got on the flight enroute to Dubai
- While noting that God has really been faithful, the Dubai international student admitted that she would miss Nigeria and her friends
A lady, Udeh Confidence Chinedu, who had quit secondary school at 16, has moved to Dubai for her university education after she was admitted there.
The lady excitedly shared the news on X with a video of when she boarded her flight to Dubai.
Lady reflects on her journey
Confidence flaunted her passport and some dollar bills in the video and could be seen in the company of loved ones as she prepared to board her flight at the airport.
Reflecting on her journey, Confidence pointed out that she became an international student many months after starting her online business.
While congratulating herself, Confidence acknowledged the place of God in her achievement. She admitted that she would miss Nigeria and her friends.
"From a 16 years old secondary school dropout to an international student studying in the university in Dubai in less than 1 year and one month of starting my online business.
"Massive congratulations to me.
"God has been extremely faithful.
"I am going to miss Nigeria and all my friends," her tweet read.
People sent the young lady congratulatory messages.
See her tweet below:
Netizens celebrate the young lady
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:
@TheMaryanne_H said:
"This almost brought tears to my eyes. I’m super happy for you girl."
@Zjart_ said:
"Wishing you nothing but best of luck and great achievements God gat you!"
@ArinzeOkpala2 said:
"Wow, Congratulations, Confidence!! Stay focused, put in your best, and trust God. Looking forward to your great success."
@susan3658074276 said:
"Congratulations.
"Confidence, I wish you all the best life can ever give.
"May you go and prosper."
@Ifeisrael_ said:
"You took the risk, and it was worth it.
"Congratulations, confidence."
@thefiola_ said:
"This would be Dolapo’s story this year bid’niLLAH, she’s faces several visa rejections. I’ll also cheer to a new dispensation soonest.
"Congratulations, stranger!"
@digitalPreshey said:
"Kaiiii…..I really lack what to say RN but congratulations you’re doing well."
