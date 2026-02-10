A young man who is a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) inspired people with a story he shared online

He mentioned that he had a CGPA of 1.79 in 100 level and explained what he did to improve his grades

The individual also stated the grade he graduated with from the university in the viral social media post

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who had a 1.79 CGPA in 100 level, has gone viral after sharing the grade he graduated with.

The individual shared a screenshot of his final-year CGPA online to back up his claim.

UNILAG student shares his CGPA

According to him, @Blades_ms explained that his initial plan was to graduate as one of the best students in the university with a CGPA of 4.8+, but things didn’t go exactly as planned.

At the beginning of the viral post, he wrote that the goal was to sweep a high CGPA and also emerge as one of the best graduating students.

His statement:

"Swept a 4.9+ CGPA.

"Swept best graduating student.

"That was the plan.”

While the plan didn’t work out the way he wanted, he revealed that he worked harder and eventually graduated with a Second Class Upper from the University of Lagos despite the challenges he faced in 100 level.

His statement:

“First year humbled me real quick with a 1.79 CGPA. I recalibrated, worked harder and refused to give up."

"Six years later (ASUU & COVID added 2), Second Class Upper secured."

"Let’s make CGPA a private property 😂.”.

Reactions as UNILAG student shares 100L CGPA

@lekanomonii Stressed:

"Congratulations. Blades. This your hairstyle should not be relented. It looks good."

@Kamoli__ Added:

"Your best possible result. {CGPA} = \frac{5.0 + 5.0 + 5.0 + 1.7}{4} = \frac{16.7}{4} = \mathbf{4.175}. Congratulations mate. It’s crazy that one result can just remove possibility of first class!"

@wtf_gbemi shared:

"Congratulationss my bro. The boy who fell off."

@OKOGBEMI_ wrote:

"Congrats skill. Second class upper sef na W."

@dykTumns added:

"Omo my first year had a 2.4 so I can still it, thanks for the motivation and congratulations."

@CHIMESTRY_ART_ noted:

"Swept 4.9+ ❌❌ Swept your hair."

@AbiolaKahdijat shared:

"This was me n 1st year.. Tho no plan. Jst attend lectures & go into exams witout reading as I did in secondary sch & pass well(I was bright in SS sch. An elder course mate told me I am better than the scores..took me to library & night class. I made As & a B n 2nd yr & made 4CGPA."

@nanefethe1st said:

"Congratulations ❤.This is impressive."

