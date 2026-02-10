A graduate of the University of Lagos has gone viral after he mentioned the CGPA he graduated with from the university

A student of the University of Lagos has grabbed attention online after achieving the highest CGPA ever recorded in his department and winning multiple awards.

Oluwasegun Ilesanmi, a student of the Department of Employment Relations and Human Resources Management at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has broken a record in his department.

UNILAG student wins multiple awards

The individual is currently being celebrated online after he shared the multiple awards he won following his graduation from the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Oluwasegun Ilesanmi, in the post he shared on his X page, @Cre8tiveShegz, gave thanks to God for helping him succeed in his education.

Speaking about his achievements, he wrote:

"Grace found me!"

"• BSc. Industrial Relations & Personnel Management✅."

"• First Class Hons. ✅."

"• Best Graduating Student, Dept of ER&HRM✅."

As he said this, he went on to speak about the CGPA he got in the university for studying a course he mentioned as Employment Relations and Human Resources Management.

He also shared in the viral post that in 44 years, no one had ever broken the said record, and he has now set the record as the highest CGPA in the department in 44 years.

He continued:

"CGPA: 4.87/5.0 (97.4%)✅."

"• Highest CGPA in the History of the Department (44 Years)✅."

"Thank you, JESUS🤍"

His post immediately caught the attention of many people who took to the comment page to celebrate him.

Reactions as UNILAG student breaks record

@LilianErnest_ said:

"Big congratulations cre8tiveshegz. I really celebrate the grace of God upon your life."

@chiefftweet noted:

"Congrats broo More wins from here."

@FoluPaean shared:

"Congratulations Mr Segun greater heights."

@RexTheophilious stressed:

"BGS! Go into the world and multiply, you have my blessings."

@HelveesS noted:

"The most humble guy ever. Congratulations my bro 🎉🎉. Arsenal are not still winning the laughs though."

@OjabineniD wrote:

"Big congratulations brother."

@CrownThirst said:

"Record breaker 🙌🏻Record holder 🙌🏻. Congratulations Segun, go and do exploits."

@HelveesS shated:

"The most humble guy ever Congratulations my bro 🎉🎉 Arsenal are not still winning the laughs though."

@Alaoolajide5 stated:

"Congratulations man. Boys too sabi for my room that year."

Read the post below:

