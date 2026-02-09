A Nigerian lady who attended UNILAG took to social media to express her disappointment after seeing her Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

A Nigerian lady's reaction to seeing her Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) has gotten many social media users emotional.

The lady, who recently graduated from the University of Lagos, expressed her mixed feelings online after discovering she narrowly missed achieving a first-class degree.

Graduate expresses pain over 4.49 CGPA.

Graduate reacts after seeing her CGPA

The graduate, known as @ada on TikTok, revealed her Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score, which stood at 4.49, just a little short of the required mark for a first-class degree.

Her post sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians, with many sympathising with her and expressing deep pain.

In her post, the lady expressed a feeling of frustration at falling short of her goal, but also felt relieved that her academic journey had finally come to an end.

Her bittersweet emotions touched many netizens who chose to encourage and also praise her for her hard work and dedication to her studies.

Graduate shares her pain online over 4.49 CGPA.

Reactions as graduate shares her CGPA

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@ellacute544 said:

"Congratulations my love , as long as you come out alive , you self try. cause dat sch na God dey help person."

@Grace said:

"It later changed to a first classssss. Congratulationssss, girlll. Sooo happy for youuu."

@just_amara said:

"This is second class in my uni."

@PRO MAKEUP ARTIST IN BARIGA said:

"Happy for you joor."

@FUNNYMUSTY said:

"Congratulations where is the menu menu xuppin."

@QueenBatelier//Ijuishaga lagos said:

"Was about to type it can be rounded up if u tell ur deen."

@Victoria-imaobong| Lifestyle said:

"FUTO abeg o."

@Arabinrin imisioluwa said:

"Congratulations dear, God please bless me so that I can sponsor my children."

@Ayeni kehinde Mary said:

"Everything suddenly changed this 2025 only God knows how 2026 will be."

@Nneka Okolie180 said:

"True true school no be scam ooo it's just that not everyone are lucky."

@LUXURY AND THRIFT VENDORS said:

"Am so Excited for him because Omo to study is not really easy."

@Oladele Yusuf Yusking said:

"Smile; life no balance!!! Graduated as overall best student of my cohort with a CGPA 4.92/5.00, they only gave me certificate."

@Teefeh gold added:

"God Abeg me sef wan make my mama proud."

@Bolarinwa said:

"Nothing is impossible! If you have attained 4.83 in the past, all you have to do is healthily intensify what you are doing. Focus on making those Bs to become As. 5.0 GPA is achievable by God’s grace."

Lady proudly graduates with first class

